Manchester City agree £50million-plus deal for Tottenham's Kyle Walker

Manchester City look to be edging closer towards their third signing of what has already been a busy Summer transfer window, with The Citizens having agreed a deal for Tottenham's Kyle Walker believed to be in excess of £50million.

Pep opting to bolster his defensive options

The heavy amount of hype surrounding the arrival of Pep Guardiola at Etihad Stadium fell somewhat on its face, as it was the first season that the Catalan coach went trophyless as a manager.

Guardiola has looked to eradicate that this time around by flexing the financial muscles, having splashed the cash on Bernardo Silva and a world-record fee for young goalkeeper Ederson.

There was also a mass cull in terms of their full-back options with Bacary Sagna, Pablo Zabaleta and Gaël Clichy all being released, with Guardiola reportedly looking to go out all out for his former player Dani Alves.

They were dealt a major blow however, as the Brazilian completed his transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, but the coach looks to have secured the services of the 27-year-old Walker.

It was another stellar season for the full-back as he proved crucial in Spurs' rise to second which saw him earn a place in the PFA Team of the Year, and Walker is expected to become the world's most expensive defender and has traveled to Manchester on Thursday to complete his medical and terms the following day.

Putting the groups together

It is also set to be another big season for the youth sides at the club, as City are one of the new sides that will enter a U23 side in the Checkatrade Trophy for the next season.

City have found out which sides they will be facing off against in the group stages of the competition, with Simon Davies' side taking on Bradford, Chesterfield and Rotherham with the fixtures still to be announced.