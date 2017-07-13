Adnan Januzaj thanks Manchester United fans for support after Real Sociedad switch

Former Manchester United youngster Adnan Janzuaj has thanked the support of fans, players and staff of the Red Devils, after the Belgian completed his move to La Liga side Real Sociedad.

'A massive thank you'

Januzaj seemed to have an illustrious career ahead of him at the Theatre of Dreams, having burst onto the scene back in the 2013/14 season with his brace against Sunderland.

From there it went increasingly downhill for the 22-year-old, who was sent out loan by both Louis van Gaal and José Mourinho; Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland were his respective locations but he failed to impress with either opportunity handed to him.

The Belgian was left out of Mourinho's pre-season squad for the trip to the United States with Sociedad having shown an interest back in June. Januzaj signed a five-year deal believed to be in the region of £9million and he showed his appreciation for everyone at his former club on social media.

"I want to say a massive thank you to all my teammates that have come and gone from the club," he said. "It's been a pleasure to play with you all."!

"Unfortunately, my time at the club has come to an end and it didn't go the way I wanted it to go," the youngster admitted. "But I will always have love for Manchester United."

"And finally, a huge thank you to the fans that have stuck by me through the good and bad time!," Januzaj added. "I will never forget that positive support."

Already feeling right at home

It has already been a busy summer for United in terms of transfers especially with bringing in players such as Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelöf, but it has also been busy in terms of exits with Januzaj being the latest but one of the big losses in terms of future talent Josh Harrop.

He burst onto the stage last season ending as the Under-23's top scorer and scored on his senior debut in the finale against Crystal Palace, many expected the midfielder to sign a new deal at the club but surprised many by rejecting a new deal at the Theatre of Dreams.

Harrop decided to make the move to local Championship side Preston North End, there has already been a major change so early in his Preston career with Simon Grayson moving to Wearside but he stated that he already feels at home at Deepdale.

"I’ve settled in brilliantly,” he told The Lancashire Evening News. “I’m getting on with all the lads perfectly and everything is going well."

Harrop added: "Everyone has made me feel like I’ve been here for a long time."