Man United pre-season guide: Who and when are the Reds play and which yougsters are with them?

Manchester United begin a busy pre-season on Saturday night in the USA, but who are they playing, when, and will new signings Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelöf be playing?

Fixtures

Opposition Date Time (UK, BST) LA Galaxy 16/07/2017 03:00 Real Salt Lake 18/07/2017 03:00 Man City 21/07/2017 03:00 Real Madrid 23/07/2017 22:00 FC Barcelona 27/07/2017 00:30 Valerenga IF 30/07/2017 18:00 UC Sampdoria 02/08/2017 19:$5

United's UK-based fans will have to be either very committed or nocturnal to see their side in action at the start of their tour of the USA.

The first chance to see José Mourinho's new signings, Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelöf, will be against LA Galaxy early on Sunday morning as the Reds play at the StubHub Center, in front of 27,000. United fans will be hoping for a similar performance and result from in 2014 when these two sides last met. Louis van Gaal's United won 7-0.

United face Real Salt Lake for the first time ever, but the big attention will be on the first Manchester Derby outside of the United Kingdom, in Houston, Texas, on early Friday morning (UK time). That's the first game for United in the three-game International Champions Cup, the global pre-season tournament that has grown in recent years. The match against Real Madrid on July 23rd will be the first time for Reds to watch their team at a more reasonable time, kicking off at 10PM on that Sunday.

Four days later, at the less bearable time of just past midnight, Mourinho will shape up against the second of two Spanish giants, potentially playing in front of 82,000 at FedEx Field against FC Barcelona in Maryland.

After that, Mourinho takes his side back into Europe, and over to Norway against Valerenga IF in Oslo. United played the same side five years ago.

To finish off what United officials have labelled the "unmissable tour", United fly to Dublin, a city jampacked with Reds, to play UC Sampdoria at the Aviva Stadium.

Mourinho will be hoping all that prepares them for the UEFA Super Cup in Skopje, Macedonia. Facing Real Madrid again, but in competition this time, United will be able to prepare for their first chance at silverware during the International Champions Cup.

Who's in the USA for United?

Goalkeepers

David de Gea, Sergio Romero, Joel Pereira

Defenders

Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly, Daley Blind, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelöf, Axel Tuanzebe, Marcos Rojo, Luka Shaw, Demi Mitchell

Midfielders

Ashley Young, Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba

Forwards

Jesse Lingard, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku

Who are the youngsters?

Mourinho has brought five young players with him for pre-season. Goalkeeper Joel Pereira, left-back Demi Mitchell, centre-back Axel Tuanzebe, midfielder Scott McTominay and forward Andreas Pereira are those five. Joel Pereira was hailed by Mourinho as having the potential to be the best Portuguese goalkeeper of his generation, while all but Andreas Pereira played for the Reds in the final game of the season against Crystal Palace.

Andreas Pereira spent last season on loan at La Liga side Granada and has spoken of his desire to impress Mourinho on the tour over the upcoming three weeks.

Who is Man United captain?

After the departure of Wayne Rooney as the Reds legend returned to his boyhood club Everton, United need a new captain. Mourinho has handed the armband to Michael Carrick.