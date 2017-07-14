Dyche hints at possible further additions despite the squad looking sharp in training

Despite making three new signings within a week of Burnley returning to pre-season training, manager Sean Dyche has suggested there could be more to come and would like them to be concluded as soon as possible.

"Remodelling" stage for the squad

Burnley have snapped up Charlie Taylor, Jack Cork and Jon Walters but hope to make new signings in the coming days and weeks. He explained "there are another couple of situations that may arise, so the earlier the better ideally."

With several players including Michael Keane leaving Turf Moor, Dyche admitted “we’ve remodelled the side a few times since we’ve been here and we’re probably in that process again. Or certainly remodelling the squad."

With Burnley looking to push up the Premier League table, Dyche would like the squad to have "depth and competition. Then it’s down to the lads who have shown what they can do already to keep showing that, and down to the new lads to convince me that they should be playing.”

Fitness drills turning into fine-tuning after sharp start to pre-season

Dyche and his coaching staff have been delighted with how the squad have returned to pre-season training. He explained “I’m really pleased. It’s still really early but the lads have come back really fit and we’re really happy with the shape they’re in."

The manager believes this is down to trust amongst the squad. “They had their programmes, they know what their demands are internally and they know from the Premier League. There’s a real honesty about the group and I’ve admired that for a long term."

Dyche concluded “that allows us a bit more freedom to work with them on a more detailed basis, rather than having to work them really hard early on to get their base up."

Burnley face Shamrock Rovers on Friday evening after a week-long training camp in Republic of Ireland, home to several Clarets' players.