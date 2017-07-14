David Wagner "pleased" with Huddersfield performance in 1-0 win over Accrington Stanley

Following Huddersfield Town's first pre-season match ahead of the clubs first season in the Premier League, in which David Wagner's men have beaten Accrington Stanley 1-0, the Huddersfield boss has said that he is "Pleased" with his side.

The one and only goal of the game came from debutant Tom Ince, with a left footed shot beating Stanley keeper Aaron Chapman at his near post. After the game David Wagner spoke to Huddersfield Town TV, firstly talking about the importance of pre-season.

Fitness is key

Wagner was very keen to stress the importance of gaining fitness for his side, and that possibly right now it is his main priority to do so:"In pre-season I think that you have to make sure that you suffer in some situations, that it hurts, this is what pre-season is about"

The German manager then went on to say: "We've had a lot of training sessions in the last 5 days, we have used this game today to build up our fitness, and to come back into a game where we're able to play 11 v 11" showing that he feels a game like this, against lower level opposition, is the perfect way to regain fitness ahead of the clubs Premier League debut season.

Performance "Wasn't the best"

After praising his team for their level of commitment to getting fit ahead of the new season, Wagner then went on to discuss the performance of his side in the opening game of their pre-season, saying that the:"Performance wasn't the best throughout the game, however this is not something that you can expect after 4 or 5 days of being together" showing that he understands it is difficult for the players to perform at a very high level after a long period of not playing together.

Finally the Huddersfield boss talked about new signing Tom Ince, after the clubs new signing scored his first goal on his unofficial debut:"To be honest we had some very good situations where we created some very good moments and we scored one goal, from Ince, this is why we signed him, he is able to score goals and I am happy for him that he has scored his first one today."

Overall David Wagner was "pleased" with the efforts of his team in their first game back after a summer break, however will undoubtedly be expecting more from them game by game leading up to a very tough test in the Premier League.