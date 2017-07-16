Chris Lowe and Elias Kachunga sign new contracts at Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town players Chris Lowe and Elias Kachunga have both signed new contracts with the newly promoted premier league club.

The Germans were both brought into the Yorkshire club last season, in a bid to earn promotion to the top flight, for the first time in 42 years.

Kachunga (25) and Lowe (28) have agreed terms to stay at the club until the end of the 2020 season.

The Terriers also have an option to extend the contract for a further year after that intial period. Both Lowe and Kachunga played over 40 games each in the Championship last season, which culminated in the Yorkshire club sealing promotion in the play off final at Wembley.

Wagner pleased

David Wagner told the club's official site that it was very important both players had committed their futures to Huddersfield by signing the new contracts. The Germans were both big players for the Terriers during last season.

Wagner also stated "I knew they were both high-quality footballers when they arrived, but they deserve so much credit for the way they adapted to English football so quickly. That is testament to their characters and personalities as much as their footballing abilities.

"They will continue to be big big players for us in the Premier League season and these new contracts are also a reward for what they have achieved with us so far. I expect that more of the players who have made this journey into the Premier League will also commit their futures to the club in the coming weeks."

Busy summer

Huddersfield Town have already been very busy in the transfer window, having made nine signings already, including Tom Ince from Derby County, Danny Williams from Reading and Aaron Mooy from Manchester City (who was on loan to the Yorkshire club last season).

The Terriers have also confirmed that all the players on the retained list have signed new contracts. Kasey Palmer signed a new contract with Chelsea, but will continue to play for Huddersfield Town as another season long loan has been agreed between the clubs.