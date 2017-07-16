Mourinho: Manchester United not wasting time on "Mission Impossible" players like Ronaldo

Jose Mourinho has ruled out any attempt to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Manchester United this summer, calling it "mission impossible".

United once again, as they so often are during summer, were heavily linked to a move for Ronaldo a few weeks ago but that seemed to calm down after Florentino Perez backed the Portuguese winger in public.

It is mission impossible to sign Ronaldo this summer, insists Mourinho

Mourinho though is keen to bolster his ranks after the signings of Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku but he has dismissed the possibility of bringing Ronaldo home from Real Madrid.

Speaking after his side's 5-2 victory over LA Galaxy, Mourinho revealed that "we have never thought about bringing Ronaldo back as he is too much of an important player for his club" and therefore Madrid are of "great economic power" when it comes to Ronaldo.

Mourinho continued on to say that "we have not been able to find" any reasons as to what could "have made us think that Ronaldo could leave" as he is still Madrid's best player and therefore there would have to be a serious reason as to why he would be sold.

Therefore due to all of this, Mourinho added that he is "not going to waste" his time on players who are "mission impossible" as it is very important to bring in a couple of more players to the club that they actually have a chance of bringing in and want to be part of the club next season.

Mourinho right to be sceptical over Ronaldo due to his easy links to the club

Ever since Sir Alex Ferguson retired four years ago, Ronaldo has always been linked with a return to United but it has never happened and despite the pair working together before in Spain, Mourinho is right to be sceptical about thinking their is any possibility of it happening this summer and is better to focus on other players.