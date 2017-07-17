Former Swansea City forward Michu retires from football aged 31

Michu, former Swansea City, Real Oviedo, Celta Vigo, Rayo Vallecano, Napoli and Langreo forward has retired from football aged just 31.

The former Spanish international has been forced to call it quits on his playing career due to several serious ankle injuries.

Reports out of Spain have claimed that Michu wants to stay in football though, as he will look to become a coach or a sporting director.

The details

While there has been no official word from Michu himself, Swansea confirmed the reports from Spain that he was set to quit.

The club tweeted that they “are sad to hear” that Michu has retired from football.

It is thought that there is no official word from Michu’s camp yet because they are waiting on some medical tests before announcing the news.

Remembering Michu

Michu will be best remembered for his three years at Swansea, and particularly his debut season in the Premier League.

Signed in 2012 for just £2.5 million, the fee that would become known as ‘one Michu’ he went on to score 18 league goals that season and became the face of a beautiful brand of football under Michael Laudrup.

He then went on to help the club win the League Cup for the first time in their history, and scored the second goal in a 5-0 win over Bradford City in the final.

His performances didn’t go without recognition, as he was called up to the Spain squad and made his first and only cap for his country in a win over Belarus.

He was then named Swansea’s Player of the Year and Supporters’ Player of the Year, but was unable to replicate the success of his first season in Wales.

Michu then picked up several serious ankle injuries that have kept him from playing regular football ever since.

In 2014, Michu moved out on loan to Napoli but could only make three league appearances before returning to Wales where he was released from his contract with a year remaining.

Michu moved back to Spain and has spent the last two years at Langreo and Oviedo, but injuries have still forced him to retire at just 31.