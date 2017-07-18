Sean Dyche hails perfect start to pre-season after Shamrock win

​Sean Dyche ​was delighted with his side after their perfect start to pre-season against ​Shamrock Rovers.

New-signing ​Jonathan Walters ​got off to the best possibe start for ​Burnley ​with a goal inside nine minutes. Ashley Barnes, Robbie Brady and Sam Vokes also got on the scoresheet in a routine victory for The Clarets.

Dyche hails a good week after Shamrock result

Following the victory, Sean Dyche commented on what has been a very positive week for his side as they prepare to embark on a fresh Premier League campaign.

​"I'm really pleased. We all know that it's about getting players fit in the right way, so they don't break," ​said the manager.

​"I came to the Shamrock game on Thursday night so we knew they would field a young side, but you know what it's like when they do; they are going to run hard and I thought they did."

​"There is a good feel to the club here at Shamrock. I really feel they've got something going and they gave us a really good challenge, but we managed to get 45 minutes into most of the players."

​"Jon Walters just came off to be careful because he's just getting used to what we do and we don't want any niggles," ​Dyche continued.

Burnley gearing up for a fresh campaign

Walters' goal came from fellow debutant Jack Cork's through ball, slicing the defence in half before the striker slotted coolly into an open net.

Ashley Barnes doubled the lead in the second period with a terrific finish from Tom Anderson's pass before Robbie Brady was on hand for an easy tap-in to confirm the win. Sam Vokes later got in on the act when his deflected effort found it's way into the back of the net.

​"It rounds off a great week. The facilites have been great, as has training and the feel of the camp has been really good and that's been brought on by the players and my staff."

​"I've really enjoyed that, and the work has been terrific. The lads are looking in really, really good shape physically so I am pleased on all levels It's early yet, but it's a good start!"