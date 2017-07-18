Frank de Boer speaks ahead of first Premier League Asia Trophy fixture

Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer has been speaking to the media ahead of his sides' participation in the Premier League Asia Trophy, which begins tomorrow in Hong Kong.

Liverpool, Leicester City and West Brom have also made the journey east.

The Eagles' opening game of the tournament is against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, and new boss de Boer has made clear what he's going to be looking for in his team.

"It’s a test for the ideas that you’ve tried to put across and doing what we’ve trained on for the past two-and-a-half weeks, so it’s important that we continue in that way and we improve on that," de Boer said on Tuesday.

"Also the physical aspect is very important as you get games under your belt. They will want to get better physically and also improve the shape that they want to use, so I expect them to play how they always play: very aggressive and between the lines if they can."

Players know what de Boer expects

After a positive first game in charge against Maidstone United on Saturday, de Boer, who has previously managed Ajax and Inter Milan, is making sure his players know what he is expecting from them as they prepare for the new season.

"We talk almost every day about what we expect from everybody individually and what their roles are attacking-wise and defensively, and the squad understand what I want.

"We have to work really hard as a team and if we do that and the eagerness to work together then I think we can make it difficult for every club."

A recent arrival to Dutchman's regime at Crystal Palace is midfielder Ruben Loftus Cheek. The 21-year-old arrived from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal last week, and his new manager has high hopes for him this season.

"He’s a quality injection and he has shown already when he played for Chelsea that he is a very talented player.

"I think he has skills and a good physical presence and he can be useful for our club."

Also joining the Eagles along with Loftus Cheek is Dutch defender Jairo Reidewald, whose transfer from Ajax is expected to be announced soon.