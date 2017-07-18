Romleu Lukaku promises more goals after opening Manchester United account in Salt Lake victory

Manchester United newest striker Romelu Lukaku has promised that there is more goals to come in his Red Devils career, as he opened his account in the 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake City.

Here to score goals

Lukaku has established himself as one of the deadliest strikers not only in the Premier League but on the planet, as the Belgian broke the 20-goal barrier for the last three seasons.

Manager José Mourinho is looking to beef up his side ahead of a Premier League and Champions League charge, and he hasn't been afraid to flex the club's financial muscles as they splashed over £75million to bring the 24-year-old in on a five-year deal.

Lukaku got his debut in the 5-2 demolishing of LA Galaxy but though showing bright aspects to his game he failed to get on the scoresheet, but he changed that in Utah as he started the clash against Real Salt Lake.

United were shaken early on as they fell behind but Henrikh Mkhitaryan restored the balance, Lukaku coolly opened his account in the 38th minute as he rounded the keeper and post-match he stated that there is more to come.

"I’m here to score goals and be the focal point of the team," he told manutd.com. "At Manchester United, we play to win and that’s the mentality when I get on the pitch and everything comes with it."

"From the first day, when we had the meeting with the manager in Los Angeles," the striker stated. "You just felt that something special was happening."

"But it’s down to us now," Lukaku added. "We need to work hard every day and deliver in the pre-season games to be ready for the new season."

Already in our minds

It has been a good start to United's pre-season tour across the pond having won both their games thus far, but it is expected to get tougher from here as they enter their International Champions Cup run.

The Red Devils are set to take on the likes of Manchester City and Barcelona, but their clash with Champions League winners Real Madrid which is set to be a first run through for what is to come in August.

United will take on The Galácticos once again at the beginning of next month as they will fight it out for the UEFA Super Cup, and midfielder Ander Herrera has admitted that is the game The Red Devils are thinking about.

“It’s always important to win but, today, it wasn’t the most important thing," he said. "We’re getting better, we’re getting minutes in our legs and that’s the most important thing."

“I think these games are exciting for all of us," the Spaniard stated. "But the result is not going to be important."

"The important thing is going to be 8 August – the Super Cup against Real Madrid," Herrera admitted. "These are big teams but, to be honest, the most important thing is the European Super Cup. It’s already in our minds.”