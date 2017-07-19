Liverpool accept loan offers from Fulham, Derby County and Middlesbrough for youngster Sheyi Ojo

Liverpool's Sheyi Ojo has loan offers on the table from Fulham, Derby County and Middlesbrough and will be offered the opportunity to decide where he spends next season.

The Reds have accepted offers from all three Championship clubs in order to allow the 20-year-old to spend the season enjoying regular playing time at a crucial time in his development.

The England U20 international, part of the Young Lions squad that won the U20 World Cup in June, has also attracted interest from Premier League outfit Newcastle United.

The Magpies have also shown an interest in Ojo but are currently concentrating their efforts on sealing a £12 million deal for Norwich City's Jacob Murphy and have not yet put together a suitable package to Liverpool.

Reports earlier this week suggested that Newcastle were even preparing a £10 million bid to sign Ojo on a permanent basis, though that has yet to transpire and it is unlikely Liverpool would be willing to let the highly-rated youngster leave.

The Merseyside club have held productive discussions with Slaviša Jokanović's Fulham, Gary Rowett's Derby and Garry Monk's Boro - all three managers having indicated a willingness to hand Ojo the necessary game time for his progression.

Winger looking to get back to his best after injury-interrupted 2016-17

Ojo has not travelled with Liverpool's first-team squad to Hong Kong for the Premier League Asia Trophy with Klopp having decided upon sending the wide-man on loan for a year.

With Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah as the German manager's senior options out wide this season, Jürgen Klopp believes Ojo would benefit more from a period away.

The Academy graduate joined Liverpool from MK Dons in 2011 to become the most expensive 14-year-old in football and has had loan spells with Wigan Athletic and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Championship previously.

Ojo, who made his Liverpool debut against Exeter City in January 2016, was prevented from playing a first-team role last term due to a stress fracture which hampered him for several months.

He has made 13 senior appearances for Klopp's side since his debut, though enjoyed just two run-outs last term due to injuries after his breakthrough season the previous year.

He is still viewed as one of the club's brightest young talents, with Liverpool hopeful that a season of regular game time will allow him to rediscover his best form.