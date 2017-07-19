Danny Ward says Liverpool's goalkeeping battle will help give the club the best possible shot-stopper

Danny Ward ​believes the increased competition for the No.1 spot at Liverpool will ensure the best possible outcome for the club ahead of a new Premier League ​campaign.

The Welshman enjoyed a successful loan spell for Huddersfield Town ​during the 2016/17 campaign, helping the side secure promotion with penalty heroics in the play-off semi-final and final.

"We want the best goalkeeper for Liverpool", says Ward

Jürgen Klopp will have to choose from ​Loris Karius, Simon Mignolet ​and Danny Ward as the trio battle it out for regular football at Anfield. However, given the length of the campaign and a busy fixture list, the 24-year-old could enjoy his fair share of chances.

However, Ward has insisted the club's needs come before individual aspirations.

​"That's the whole point. The more 'keepers we have got with quality, the better," the shot-stopper told Liverpool's official website. "The manager has talked about us having competition between us, which can only be healthy for the squad in general."

​"That's our aim every day - to push each other as far as we can because we want Liverpool to have the best goalkeeper that we can potentially give them," ​Ward continued.

Ward also said:​"The manager knows the three boys are more than capable. It's a fight for the No.1 spot, but we'll be helping each other along the way."

Ward delighted Jürgen Klopp's show of faith

Klopp's recent comments about having the No.52 at his disposal for the coming season delighted Ward, while his teammates Karius and Mignolet have welcomed the competition the Welshman has brought.

​"It shows he's got faith in what I can bring to the squad," ​said Ward. ​"It was a crazy 12 months [at Huddersfield] really, an unbelievable experience."

"I went there to go and play some games, and obviously we had the fairytale ending, which was a fantastic experience that I'll definitely never forget."

​"It gives you that reassurance, playing on the big stages as well. The schedule of fixtures is a lot more hectic than it would be in the Premier League. Experience-wise, it was unbelievable."

​"Hopefully that'll hold me in good stead for what's to come in the future," ​Ward insisted.

Pre-season offers a huge chance to stake a claim for the No.1 spot

The Welshman was named among the 25-man squad who travelled to Hong Kong on Sunday to take part in the Premier League Asia Trophy. Having beaten Crystal Palace ​by two goals, Liverpool will face Leicester City ​in the final as pre-season intensifies with the new campaign approaching.

​"The main thing is obviously to get ready for the season coming up and help the lads get ready as well, make sure you're in peak condition and go from there," ​added Ward.

​"As a player, you just want the games to start, getting your eye back in and get a feel for being on the pitch again."​