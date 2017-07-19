Liverpool's business is not about money, it is about making the right signings, says Jürgen Klopp

Jürgen Klopp ​is reluctant to seek alternative options for his number one targets despite suffering setbacks in his pursuit of ​Southampton's Virgil van Dijk ​and RB Leipzig's ​Naby Keita.

The duo are widely known to be Klopp's top targets this summer, with the German looking to strengthen his squad and mount a Premier League challenge for the upcoming campaign.

However, a rather embarassing saga saw a potential deal for Van Dijk implode while Liverpool have also had numerous approaches for Keita rebuffed so far.

Klopp left frustrated in pursuit of top targets

The Reds had an inital offer of £57million turned down before an improved deal of £66million was also turned down. RB Leipzig have made no secret of their intent to keep hold of their prized asset for the summer window as they look to continue their rise in the Bundesliga.

​"You go out and see the car that you have been dreaming about your whole life," said Klopp. "You say 'here is the money' but they say to you 'I don't want to sell the car'."

"You say 'but I have got the money' but they say 'I dont want to sell."

However, Klopp remains intent on pursuing both players, regarding them as the perfect signings for the club.

​"They say 'go for another car in another colour' but you say 'that's ok but I want this'. Things like this happen in life, not only football," ​Klopp continued.

​"It is pretty simple. You can imagine how it works. It is not that we are doing something that other clubs are not doing - that we are more silly or they are more smart."

​​FSG providing plenty of financial backing

Much has been made of whether FSG had given Klopp the financial backing he needed to strengthen this summer. However, the German has been quick to squash such reports arguing that the club's owners are providing exactly what he asks for and that money isn't the source of Liverpool's current frustrations.

​"One hundred percent. Ok, I didn't ask if I could buy Ronaldo or the other guys from Barcelona but I am absolutely fine with this. If they could make it quicker, you can imagine they would be here and trying."

​"It's not about money or something like this. It is not about a number [of players]. It is about how it fits together."

​​Klopp not prepared to move on to alternative targets despite being unsuccessful thus far

Klopp has given no indication that he is ready to give up on signing Naby Keita this summer despite their current inability to produce a tempting offer. Liverpool remain in contact with Leipzig and are set to continue with a third approach to sign the midfielder.

​"It's all possible. It's more likely doing that than doing nothing," ​said Klopp.