Jürgen Klopp: Liverpool ignored Mohamed Salah's spell at Chelsea

Jürgen Klopp believes Liverpool's ​new record-signing Mohamed Salah will take the Premier League ​by storm this season, revealing his admiration of the winger having previously tried to sign him for ​Borussia Dortmund.

The Reds broke their transfer record to bring Salah to Anfield for a fee of £36.9million - smashing the previous record held by West Ham's Andy Carroll.

Klopp not fazed by Salah's stint at Chelsea

During his time at Chelsea, the Egyptian winger struggled to make the cut, earning few first-team appearances for the side. However, Klopp believes that the move simply came too early for Salah and that Liverpool must simply ignore his time at the capital.

The 25-year-old left after just 19 apperances for Chelsea before stimulating his career in Italy with ​Fiorentina and ​AS Roma. ​A tally of 19 goals in all competitions makes for an impressive record for Salah. Blessed with acceleration and trickery, the winger will be a vital asset in Liverpool overcoming low-block defences this season.

Klopp is in no doubt about Salah's ability to return to the ​​Premier League and feels he will thrive as his side try to mount a challenge on four fronts. ​

​"A lot of players have shown it is quite easy to struggle at Chelsea, Kevin De Bruyne is one," said Klopp. ​"The only thing that we really ignored was what he did at Chelsea."

​Salah is the perfect fit for Liverpool, argues Klopp

​"He is a left footed player and we don't have too many of them in the team. It all makes him really valuable for us," ​Klopp added.

​"I'm happy for the moment. He needs to learn a lot. We brought him into the game against Wigan just to show him. That was pretty much all. Now we have to start working with him, the physical part and the technical part."

The Liverpool manager has long been an admirer of Salah, with the player catching his eye when he played for Basel. Chelsea prevented the duo from meeting prior to Salah's move to Anfield, with Klopp deciding to make a move in January 2014 by which time Chelsea had already wrapped up a deal.

​"We played against him when he was at Basel and we didn't know him. We played with Dortmund against him and it was 'what the f*ck!"

​"It was unbelievable. The moment I said 'let's go for him' he was already at Chelsea. Then he struggled at Chelsea because it was too early."

"Then he went to Fiorentina and then Roma. The question is 'what did you not see in him?' because he played all inclusive football."

​​"He was quick, he played a lot of games, he created chances and scored goals by himself. He was involved in pretty much everything for Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations and had the free-kick also," ​Klopp concluded.