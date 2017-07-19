Manchester City close in on £26.5million deal for Real Madrid's Danilo

Manchester City look to be set to sign their second right-back and their fifth signing of the summer, with reports stating that The Citizens have agreed a fee of £26.5million with Real Madrid for Danilo.

Stocking up on the right-backs

Manager Pep Guardiola has not held back in terms of reshuffling his squad ahead of the new season, with many new faces coming in and old ones making their way out of the Etihad Stadium.

One area that saw a mass exodus was in the full-back positions with the likes of Bacary Sagna, Pablo Zabaleta and Gaël Clichy all leaving at the beginning of the month, they looked to have rectify that when they broke the world-record for a defender with the signing of Kyle Walker from Tottenham.

Despite the big money arrival of the Englishman it seems Guardiola wants to strengthen the position even further with the imminent arrival of Danilo, with his signing rising the amount City have spent on right-backs in the past week to around £76million.

"We have many options for players that are coming but until the deal is done, out of respect for the other clubs, I cannot say anything," Guardiola told his press conference "But he is one option that we have."

Not done just yet

City's summer spending has went well over the £100m mark including the deals for Bernardo Silva and Ederson, City are preparing to start their pre-season tour against Manchester United on Friday but seem far from done in the transfer window just yet.

the club have been linked with a number of players so far with the likes of Alexis Sánchez and Benjamin Mendy still been heavily linked with moves, and in his press conference Guardiola confirmed that they are still in talks to bring in "three or four players".

"We are talking with three or four players," The coach confirmed. "To try and get them to come to join us - not only for next season but for the next three, four or five years."

"They are all young players," he concluded "We need that."