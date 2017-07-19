Nathan Dyer steps up recovery from Achilles injury

Swansea City winger Nathan Dyer has stepped up his recovery from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The winger has been out of action since February but has been on the side’s USA tour in a bid to get back to full fitness.

He also said that being around the rest of the squad has had a positive effect on his rehabilitation.

What did Dyer have to say?

Speaking to the club website, Dyer said: “I’ve started running now and making strides, until I’m pain-free I can’t kick on that much, but I’m pleased with how it’s gone. I’ve made a lot of progress.

“It’s only been five months since the injury while it’s up to nine months recovery.” Said the Premier League winner with Leicester City. “So I’m ahead of schedule.

“My training right now is about stretching out the ligament. I can kick a ball, so I joined in a two-touch exercise with the boys, so that was really good.”

Not all clubs would take Dyer on tour with them, but he is happy to be there: “Being out here with the boys is nice for me as I’m still part of the group. It has a good effect.”

Can Dyer impact the squad this season?

Dyer has had a long and successful Swansea career, but over the past couple years he hasn’t been involved as much as he would have liked.

He was sent out on loan to Leicester because he wasn’t close to the Swansea squad, but surprisingly was handed a new four-year contract upon his arrival back in South Wales.

He made a total of 10 appearances last season, but just three starts in the Premier League and a total of 212 minutes in the league.

The former Southampton man wasn’t particularly close to the first-team even when he was fit, and with the signing of Luciano Narsingh in January he seems even further away from the first team.

However, if Dyer can regain the form he showed the first few years when Swansea got promoted to the top flight, there’s every chance he can come back into the fold.