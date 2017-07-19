Pre-season preview: West Ham squad gear up for game against Fulham

West Ham ​embark on their last pre-season fixture in Austria's training camp with a game against Fulham ​on Thursday evening. The eleven-day trip will soon come to a close with The Hammers set to take their preparations for next season to the next level.

West Ham face last game of Austria training camp

Slaven Bilic's side will face Fulham at the Thermenstadion in Bad Waltersdorf having previously draw with SK Sturm Graz II on Monday night. Looking to build on the result, it provides another opportunity for West Ham to raise their fitness levels as they look to remain in the Premier League ​for another season.

Manuel Lanzini has been the standout performer of their pre-season so far, producing an impressive display in the goalless draw with Sturm Graz on Monday. His quick movement and thinking proved a nightmare for the defence to handle. The No.10 certainly looks ready for a new campaign in the top flight following his first cap for his country, Argentina, in June.

Fulham hoping for better fortunes after Chelsea thrashing

The Cottagers have played three pre-season games thus far, two of which occured in Poland on a training camp. That saw Fulham record a 1-0 win and 2-2 draw against Piast Gliwice and FC Zlin respectively.

However, on their return to London Fulham suffered a damaging 8-2 defeat in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Chelsea on Saturday. With a full squad, some rotation is set to take place as Slavisa Jokanovic's side look to make amends for a dissapointing display.

Summer signings Lucas Piazon, Marcelo and Ibrahima Cisse will add some extra quality to the side as an exciting and very young Fulham side look to go two better than they did last season and achieve promotion to the Premier League.​ Meanwhile, start performers Ryan Sessegnon and Tom Cairney will be looking to continue where they left off with another impressive campaign.

Last time the teams met

The last time the two sides met was in 2013/14. West Ham secured a 3-0 win at the Boleyn in November 2013 with Mohamed Diame, Carlton Cole and Joe Cole all getting on the scoresheet. However, the reverse fixture saw Fulham take the spoils 3-1 on New Year's Day 2014.

Team News

​All 22 players who featured against Sturm Graz sustained no injuries and thus are available for the game against Fulham. New signing Joe Hart could make his first apperance after signing on a season-long loan from ​Manchester City ​while Michail Antonio, Andy Carroll, Winston Reid, Diafra Sakho and Cheikhou Kouyate are all unavailable as they their recoveries from respective injuries.

Jose Fonte remains on international duty after helping Portugal reach the semi-finals of the FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia but will return next week.