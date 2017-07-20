Jonas Lössl speaks on being part of a Premier League team

Jonas Lössl, Huddersfield Town's newest goalkeeper, wants to make a name for himself in the top flight of English football. The Scandanavian 28-year-old hopes to emulate Peter Schmichael and Thomas Sørensen.

On loan from Bundesliga team 1. FSV Mainz 05, Lössl played the first half against the German 2. Bundesliga team of SV Sandhausen. Although he conceded within 25 minutes Lössl admitted that Town had chances in the first half but didn't take them.

The German team were only just over one week away from their season starting, whereas Huddersfield are still in pre-season. Lössl seems to have settled well into West Yorkshire and has caught up on the Terriers' run last season.

There will be competition to be the first-choice goalkeeper in the team, but this can only be good. The Dane stated that he likes the other keepers in the squad, such as Joel Coleman, and is enjoying the training and the matches so far.

Competition

Competition between goalkeepers is always good, keeping everyone on their toes and eager to be first choice. This kind of competitiveness between the squad also keeps the fitness levels up, providing good quality training and eagerness for places.

Hunger for the Premier League squad places will also be amongst the other positions in the team, but with three keepers vying for the "top spot" David Wagner has kept his options open in the event of injury etc.

Lössl's Bundesliga experience will prove invaluable for the top flight, although his lack of English football experience will go against him. The Dane also believes, as do their fans, that the Terriers have what it takes to stay in the Premier League.

Lössl has one cap for Denmark, and 250 appearances in top flights around Europe, including in Germany, France and Denmark. The six foot five keeper will be a real presence between the sticks for the Terriers.