Tammy Abraham scores winner as Swansea City claim 2-1 victory over Richmond Kickers

Swansea City were 2-1 victors over Richmond Kickers, as debutant Tammy Abraham scored the winner late on.

Abraham, signed on loan from Chelsea earlier this month, nodded home from Martin Olsson’s cross from the left-hand side.

Young striker Oliver McBurnie opened the scoring for Swansea from the penalty spot, before Richmond equalised through Franck Tayou.

How did the game go?

Swansea were the dominant side throughout, despite the close 2-1 scoreline.

McBurnie opened the scoring from twelve yards after Kyle Bartley was brought down inside the area.

McBurnie scored bags of goals for the Under-23 side last season, and has been tipped for big things at the club and appears to be looking to go on loan to a Championship side this season.

After the half-time break, Richmond equalised through Tayou, who headed home from a cross by Finnlay Wyatt.

After another round of substitutes, Abraham was brought on with 20 minutes to go and he managed to be the hero in front of the American Swansea fans.

Jordan Ayew swept the ball out to Olsson on the left, who crossed the ball after bringing it down on his chest and the ball met a towering Abraham.

The result was much better for the Welsh side then last year, where they lost to Richmond 2-0.

Swansea XI: Nordfeldt (Mulder 45), Rangel (Naughton 67), Bartley (Fernandez 67), van der Hoorn (Mawson 67), Kingsley, (Olsson 67) Mesa (Britton 67), Fulton (Fer 61), Grimes (Carroll 61), Narsingh (Routledge 61), Montero (Ayew 61), McBurnie (Abraham 60).

What did Abraham have to say?

“I am delighted to get my first goal,” Abraham said speaking to the club website. “I wanted to make an instant impact when I came on. Luckily I got the goal and helped the team get the victory.”

He continued to say: “My aim is to get these goals when the Premier League season starts. I want to show the team and gaffer that I am willing to work hard, score goals and help the team as much as I can.”