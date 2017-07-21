Mesut Özil reportedly close to agreeing a new Arsenal contract

Arsenal are reportedly close to agreeing a new contract with playmaker Mesut Özil that will make the German the club's highest-paid player.

Özil has just 12 months left to run on his current contract and much has been speculated about his future, but it has been reported that the two parties are close to a breakthrough and could come to an agreement soon.

It was thought Özil had initially demanded wages in excess of £300,000-a-week, though his earnings will still increase along with his new long-term deal.

An unpredictable transfer window at first glance

Arsenal fans have endured a lively transfer window so far, the climax of which was the high-profile arrival of striker Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon.

While the Gunners were aware of the importance for them to introduce new players, it was also crucial that the luxury company of Özil and Alexis Sánchez was not broken.

No one needs reminding of Arsenal's misfortune last season, but the daunting and degrading drop to the Europa League left a cloud over whether Arsenal would be limited to players to enrol for the upcoming season.

It's no myth that top players crave Champions League football, and so when it was concluded that Arsenal would miss out, fears arose regarding not only recruiting, but whether their star players would fly the nest.

As mentioned, the record signing of Lacazette seems to have eased any real worry - especially now that it looks that Özil will commit his future to the Gunners.

Özil in for the long run?

The German midfielder has had a tough time at the Gunners, always under scrutiny from the judgemental spotlight of the Premier League.

However, according to John Cross at the Daily Mirror, it will take a lot to make playing in England sour for Özil as a contract worth £280,000-a-week has been agreed between club and player.

It was first speculated that Özil would remain at Arsenal following an interview conducted between him and the club in which he said: "It's definitely my preference to stay [at Arsenal], it's a great club."

It's a huge boost of course for Arsenal, as one of the world's best attacking midfielders is ready to commit to the North London club, something that Arsenal have struggled to do in recent times.

It'll be interesting to see if Sánchez will follow in his teammates' footsteps and continue to represent Arsenal next season, as the media swarms his current uncertainty regarding his future.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is another whose future is in doubt, with Liverpool thought to be interested in the midfielder - who has 12 months left on his contract at Arsenal.