Jürgen Klopp hopeful Liverpool can add "a few nice things" to last season's success ahead of new campaign

Jürgen Klopp hopes that Liverpool can use the foundations of last season's success and "involve a few nice things" to enjoy an even better campaign this time around.

The Reds continue their preparations for the 2017-18 season with the final of Premier League Asia Trophy against Leicester City in Hong Kong on Saturday, their fourth pre-season friendly of the summer.

Liverpool have so far shown plenty of promise in their first three run-outs with just three weeks until their opening league encounter at Watford on August 12.

The Merseyside outfit go looking to better last season's fourth-placed finish and will hope to confirm a return to the Champions League in a two-legged qualifier next month.

And Klopp is hopeful his side can build upon the promise shown last term, having appeared a potential title challenge until absences struck hard in the New Year.

"We will go for it 100 per-cent this season"

Previewing the clash with Leicester, the German was asked about the key improvements his Liverpool side were looking to make to which he replied: "Take the recipe you saw last year and involve a few nice things."

Klopp added: "Like better defending, more concentration, smarter play, better game understanding, learning more from the game in the game, reacting better to these situations, being more clinical in more than a few situations."

Klopp acknowledged that he is "the captain of the steering wheel" and that "everybody else" looks over his shoulders and "hopes that it will work."

"I know that, it's no problem. I feel it in every moment," admitted the Reds boss, insisting that "to talk about" improving doesn't "make it more likely."

He insisted that his side have "proved" that they are "really trying to get the biggest, highest, most sunny thing you can win" and vowed that Liverpool will "go for it 100 per-cent" this season and will work until they "get it."

Klopp looking for progress in Foxes clash

Liverpool take on former Premier League champions Leicester after beating another top-flight team in Crystal Palace on Wednesday thanks to second-half goals from Dominic Solanke and Divock Origi.

The Reds' superior sharpness helped them to a relatively comfortable victory but Klopp believes there are still further improvements his side can make as they draw nearer to the season proper.

He called the pre-season competition "a really nice tournament" and mentioned its "fantastic atmosphere", adding: "We know it's pre-season and more important games will come in the season hopefully, but it’s the only game we play on Saturday so we want to be focused 100 per-cent and we want to see the next step."

Klopp explained that Liverpool "played well" against Palace but also "could have done better." He insisted that they "had a few defensive situations" in which the team "could and should have reacted better" and "should have won the challenge."

He revealed that their tactics of "ball-orientated kind of defending" mean there are "a bigger number of players in and around the challenge."

In particular reference to the clash with Frank de Boer's Palace, Klopp said that Liverpool "had sometimes three versus one" but the opposition player in question, Andros Townsend or Wilfried Zaha, "sorted the situation" which allowed the Eagles to have 10 players to Liverpool's seven.

"We should avoid situations like this," Klopp continued. "We want to risk, we want to win the ball in situations like this, but if we are there we have to win it. So a lot of things we can already, a few days after the game, improve and that's what we're looking for [against Leicester]."