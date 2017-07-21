New Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson eager to prove himself worthy of Merseyside move

Andrew Robertson is keen to prove that he deserves his move from Hull City to Liverpool after officially completing his £10 million switch on Friday.

The Reds' new signing penned a long-term contract at Anfield to become their third addition of the summer after Dominic Solanke and Mohamed Salah.

And the Scotland left-back is keen to show that he is worthy of the step-up after joining from Hull, who were relegated to the Championship last term.

Defender hoping to relish new kind of pressure that comes with Liverpool move

Robertson admitted that his move feels "surreal" but insisted he is "delighted" to be at Liverpool, adding that his previous experience of the Premier League and his "two good seasons" will help him.

He admitted that both "obviously ended in disappointment with relegation" but added: "The experience you gain from that, playing against top-quality players and coming up against teams like Liverpool and knowing what the standards are at these clubs, it stands you in good stead."

Robertson acknowledged that it will be "a change" for him to "be dominating games" because at Hull they sat deep in a defensive set-up and "were always kind of the underdogs."

"When you're favourites that gives you an added pressure," the defender continued, insisting that it is "pressure that you can see the players here relish" and it is one he hopes also to relish and excel in.

Robertson added that hopes he is capable of proving himself for Liverpool after noting the step-up from playing for a relegation-battling team to moving to a top-four challenger.

He said that there are "not many, if any, more special clubs than Liverpool" and called it "a dream come true" to play for such a big club, adding: "I just want to prove to people that I can do it at this level, and hopefully I manage to do that this season and go on to do good things for this club."

Robertson not at Liverpool just to make up the numbers

The Reds' new No.26 will meet up with his team-mates for the first time next week and could make his uncompetitive debut against Bayern Munich in the Audi Cup in Munich.

He has been slated as competition for James Milner at left-back, with Milner's current back-up Alberto Moreno expected to leave the club this summer.

But Robertson insists he won't simply settle for playing a squad role and says he aims to push for a starting place at Anfield.

He declared that his first target is "to get up to speed" with the Liverpool squad and to "enjoy training with them and playing with them" and "representing the badge."

"I want to be a starting XI player at Liverpool," the Scot said. "I don't want to come here and think I'll just be happy on the bench or I'll just be happy being in a 25-man squad. That’s not the type of person I am, I want to play."

Robertson acknowledged that it will be "hard work" and even "the hardest work" he has faced in his career but declared himself "up for the challenge" and hoped it will be one that he "can succeed in."

And on his long-term aims as a Liverpool player, he hoped that Liverpool can be consistently "competing at the top of the league" and talked up the Champions League as "a massive priority."

On their upcoming qualifier next month, Robertson said: "We've got to try and get in the group stages and then kick on from there. Next season has got to be [playing in the] Champions League and competing for the title."

He said that Liverpool's supporters "want trophies" and said the team must start "getting to finals and competing for leagues and eventually win them" to live up to expectation and make the fans "proud of the team."

"The thing I’m most looking forward to is my first day of training with all the lads, and then I'll take it step by step," Robertson added.

He insisted that he is "looking forward" to his first game and said that the Premier League season is "not too far away" and they "look forward to the first game away at Watford."

Robertson further said: "I'll be up to speed by then, ready to kick on and hopefully have a successful season."