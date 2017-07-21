Ashley Fletcher delighted after registering a goal and assist against Fulham

​Ashley Fletcher ​spoke of his delight after claiming a goal and an assist in Thursday night's 2-1 win over Fulham ​in Graz during their pre-season camp in Austria.

Fletcher visibly delighted after a productive evening for West Ham

The 21-year-old striker was visibly pleased having put in a productive display for West Ham​, tying up the win with the second goal of the game to add to his earlier assist for ​Manuel Lanzini.

​Fletcher delivered a neat through ball to slot in the Argentine for the opening goal just 14 minutes into the match. Things turned even better five minutes before the half-time interval when the Englishman capitalised on a poor backpass to ​David Button ​to tap into an empty goal. Fulham's appeals for a foul were quickly waved away much to the delight of the 21-year-old.

​"As a striker you've got to gamble," ​Fletcher said regarding his goal. ​"I put the 'keeper under pressure, sometimes you get them and sometimes you don't - and luckily tonight I got it."

​"We came out here to build fitness but it's still ncie to score a goal and get an assist."

​Pre-season trip to Austria was a huge success, says Fletcher

Fletcher believes that West Ham's trip to Austria to build up fitness ahead of a fresh ​Premier League ​campaign. The former-Manchester United ​striker has his eyes set on a breakthrough season in London as he looks to contunue his progress.

​"Austria is a good environment to work on your fitness and for me it's been quite a lucky place to get goals," ​Fletcher said.

​"Hopefully I can take that on like I did last year and get some game time in the next couple of weeks."

​Next up on the agenda for The Hammers is a trip to Germany on Monday for the second stage of the club's pre-season schedule. Slaven Bilic will be looking for more from his players when they jet off, but Fletcher didn't seem phased by such a challenge.

​"When we came to Austria we obviously were not match fit but gradually we are getting more minutes now and we will go to Germany feeling stroner and looking forward to stepping it up in the matches out there,"​ he concluded.