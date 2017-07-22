Middlesbrough complete Darren Randolph signing from West Ham

Middlesbrough have completed their sixth signing of the summer following the arrival of goalkeeper Darren Randolph from West Ham.

The Republic of Ireland international has signed a four-year deal with Boro for a fee of £5 million and will now be the favourite to nail down the number one jersey on Teesside.

Randolph, 30, will face competition from academy graduate Connor Ripley and 38-year-old Dimi Konstantopoulos, though it was clear that manager Garry Monk wanted to add a new keeper to his squad.

Following Joe Hart’s loan move to West Ham, it was always likely that Randolph would seek a move away from the London Stadium in the hope of playing first team football.

Randolph, who started his career at Charlton before spells at Birmingham and Motherwell, joined the Hammers in 2015, where he made 42 appearances over two years.

"It's a Premier League club"

After passing his medical at Rockliffe Park on Saturday morning, Randolph told the club’s website: “I’m delighted to get it all signed and completed.”

He added: “Arriving here and see the facilities, it’s definitely a Premier League club. I want to come here and get the club back to where it belongs and be part of something special.”

Randolph, who is currently Ireland’s first choice keeper, has won 21 caps for his country, playing every game for Martin O’Neil’s side at Euro 2016 last summer.

Randolph favourite for the number one jersey

It was no secret that Boro were searching for a new shot stopper following the departures of both Victor Valdés and Brad Guzan.

The Teessider’s had been linked with Newcastle’s Karl Darlow earlier in the window but failed to agree a fee with their North-East rivals for the 26-year-old.

There were some calls from supporters for Ripley to be given a chance after the 24-year-old impressed on loan at Oldham in League One last term.

Konstantopulos, who was a major part of Boro’s promotion-winning campaign two seasons ago, will also be in the frame, however it appears Monk wasn’t prepared to leave a stone unturned.

Boro's summer spending goes on

Earlier in the week Monk, who joined Boro in June, said that he “couldn’t be happier” with his first month on Teesside.

Boro certainly haven’t held back in the transfer market, with the Randolph deal following the arrivals of Jonny Howson, Cyrus Christie, Martin Braithwaite and Britt Assombalonga, as well as Connor Roberts on loan.

It means that Boro’s summer spending has surpassed the £35 million mark, highlighting their desire for an immediate return to the Premier League.