Kevin De Bruyne backs Romelu Lukaku to succeed at Manchester United

Manchester City's attack midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has praised the efforts of compatriot Romelu Lukaku, as the striker looks to hit the ground running at his new club Manchester United.

He will do very well, says De Bruyne

Lukaku has emerged and established himself as one of the Premier League's most deadly strikers during his time with Everton, as the 24-year-old broke the 20-goal barrier in the past three seasons at the Goodison Park.

His efforts triggered manager José Mourinho into breaking the bank to complete a £75million five-year deal for Lukaku, potentially worth £100M, and the striker has seemingly fitted right into Mourinho's side on their pre-season tour of America.

Lukaku made his debut in the win over LA Galaxy which was followed by his opening goal against Real Salt Lake City, De Bruyne and Lukaku clashed on Friday and it was the striker who had the last laugh as he opened the scoring in the 2-0 win over City and De Bruyne stated that Lukaku will go far at The Red Devils.

“He will do very well," De Bruyne told a press conference. "Everyone knows what his qualities are and he will do what he has to do."

"Obviously he has his way of playing," the Belgian stated. "Don’t compare him to a Messi. He’s a big physical guy and can be awesome.”

“If you see his ratio of goals, it’s incredible,” he added. “He’s one of the best in the world and what is he, 24? You can say that about him at that age.”

Making my game better

Lukaku is one of two signings that Mourinho has made so far in the summer transfer window, the other was defender Victor Lindelöf and the Swede seems to have seamlessly slotted into the side thus far.

Mourinho sealed the 23-year-old's services early on paying Benfica £30.75m for the transfer, Lindelöf has been solid so far and he stated Mourinho will improve his game during his time at Old Trafford.

"There was a lot of talk and in the end I am here - and I am very happy to be here," he said. "It has been good. All the lads in the team are helping a lot, so I am settling in."

"[Mourinho] is a very good manager," Lindelöf added. "I like him a lot. He helped the players a lot when you speak to them, so I think I am going to develop a lot under him."