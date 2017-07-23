Sean Dyche in the market for a new goalkeeper

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has made no secret of his ambition to make more signings before the 2017/18 campaign begins and a goalkeeper to provide competition for Tom Heaton is top of his wishlist.

Youngsters not ready for Premier League action

Heaton is an England international but the Clarets are light in the shot-stopping department after Paul Robinson's retirement. Nick Pope played a full 90 minutes during the week, whilst Conor Mitchell trained with the first team during a tour of Ireland a fortnight ago. Yet Dyche feels the two youngsters still have a period of development to undertake before they are ready to be Heaton's regular understudy.

Dyche explained “we are on the look-out. We have the young keepers here who we like, but we feel there is more development in them before they can be recognised as part of the first team group."

Yet the former central defender admitted that the transfer market is not throwing up any easy options this summer. “It isn’t an easy position to look at, as you can imagine, but nothing is easy at the minute on the recruitment side of things. I feel we have done well so far to get people in.”

Robinson will be a big miss around Turf Moor

Dyche admitted that he understood veteran goalkeeper Robinson's decision to retire but would have liked the former England international to still be on the Burnley books. “He would’ve definitely stayed with us, but it has been his decision to retire."

The manager added “he was terrific around the place and has filled in when he’s been called up. He has supported the keepers with his knowledge and his background, and it is just a shame the injury has caught up with him."

Yet Dyche praised Robinson's professionalism in his decision to call it a day. “His level of professionalism to call it time now, instead of signing again and trying to get fit, that was fantastic. His professionalism levels were great.”