Opinion: With Lucas, Stewart and Wisdom already gone, which other bit-part Liverpool players should leave this summer?

It is undeniable that manager Jürgen Klopp needed to offload several members of Liverpool's first-team squad and he's done that to some extent up to this point; allowing midfielders Lucas Leiva and Kevin Stewart, alongside Andre Wisdom, to begin pastures new and search for regular playing minutes.

The Reds will wholeheartedly continue that trend in the leading weeks up to transfer deadline day as the Premier League outfit aim to astronomically trim the playing staff, which, to be fair, needs to be the case this summer.

With that said, which players should leave Merseyside in this transfer window?

​Jon Flanagan

​​Jon Flanagan's propitious Liverpool career has been shattered with heart-breaking injuries and that has certainly been a major factor in his halt in progress as a defensive unit for the Merseyside giants.

Born-and-bred a Liverpudlian, the 24-year-old full-back is yet to make half a century of appearances for his boyhood club and it has undoubtedly been a devastating last couple of years for him.

But having once been a first-team regular for the Reds, it could now very well be time he considers his options ahead of what will potentially end up being a make or break campaign for Flanagan.

It's previously been noted that Klopp is massive backer of the defender, however, he should consider his career options and whether a consistent run of games may be elsewhere, especially with plenty of options ahead of him at left-back and right-back.

Lazar Marković

​Another player whose returned to the Liverpool ranks following an unbewildering loan spell away from the club last season, Lazar Marković is surely fighting for his future at Anfield this summer.

Having spent the former part of the 2016-17 campaign on loan in Portugal where he plied his trade for Sporting Lisbon before being almost instantly shipped back out again in January when the Serbian agreed a six-month loan deal with relegation-battlers Hull City.

Marković didn't make too many impacting impressions on Klopp during his latter stint and couldn't contribute enough to prevent the Tigers returning to the Championship.

Liverpool will hope to squeeze every ounce of quality from his locker as they will be unquestionably keen to recoup the £20 million they splashed on his services, but his measly twenty features since arriving three years ago won't go far in galvanising potential suitors.

Alberto Moreno

One player whose Liverpool career turned for the worse last year was prospective left-back Alberto Moreno, having lost his position to versatile first-teamer James Milner.

The 25-year-old was once meant to be the long-term player to fulfil this fragile defence, at the time, when Brendan Rodgers offered him a contract at the club following his talented displays in Spanish football for Sevilla.

A hugely criticised display in the opening outing against Arsenal last season forced Klopp to consider his options at left-back and opted not to continue with Moreno in that role, which may have actually helped for the Reds' hopes of reaching Champions League football.

Alongside that, an abundance of supporters have suggested that the man at the helm should bolster or strengthen his full-back positions as realistically Milner is not a defender and thrives as a midfield unit.

Having signed left-back Andrew Robertson from Hull last week, it appears Moreno's Liverpool future is all but over already.