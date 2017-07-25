Sadio Mané and Danny Ings return to full Liverpool training as Andrew Robertson joins new team-mates

Sadio Mané and Danny Ings returned to full Liverpool training on Monday while Andrew Robertson was joined by his new team-mates for the first time at Melwood.

The Reds' full senior squad took part in a double session, with all of those from the squad that travelled to Hong Kong for the Premier League Asia Trophy involved bar the injured James Milner.

Mané and Ings both back

One of the returning figures was last season's Players' Player of the Year and Player of the Year, Mané. The winger has been sidelined since sustaining a knee injury in the Merseyside Derby back in April.

But having successfully undergone surgery, the Senegalese forward worked hard over the summer to work his way back to full fitness and made a significant step forward in his recovery by joining the rest of the Liverpool team in training.

Ings, meanwhile, played just three games last term as his season was cruelly ended early by injury again. The striker has been restricted to just 11 appearances, scoring three goals, for Liverpool since joining from Burnley two years ago.

The 25-year-old's campaign was cut short by a knee problem he picked up against Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup last October, having had his first season at Anfield also ended prematurely by a knee ligament injury the previous October.

The one-cap England international will be desperate to make up for lost time on Merseyside, having played under Jürgen Klopp on a mere three occasions, all of which were from the bench.

Robertson and Can also involved

As well as the returning duo, new left-back Robertson was involved and put through his paces in an intense session.

Robertson joined the club from Hull City for £10 million last week, though had to wait for the rest of the first-team squad to return from Hong Kong for his first group training session.

The Scottish international is in line to make his uncompetitive Liverpool debut in Germany on Saturday with fellow defender Milner out with a quad injury.

Another present was Emre Can, having enjoyed an extended summer break as a result of his involvement in the Confederations Cup, winning the tournament with a young Germany squad.

The midfielder's long-term future remains in the balance, with one year remaining on his current deal at the club, although Klopp recently indicated his contract talks have been positive.

Liverpool depart for their training camp in Germany on Wednesday, facing Hertha Berlin on Saturday before their Audi Cup commitments pit them against Bayern Munich on Tuesday and either Napoli or Atletico Madrid the following day.