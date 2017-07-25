Luke Shaw: Jesse Lingard has been Manchester United's stand out player on tour

Luke Shaw has revealed that he has been impressed by what he's seen from his Manchester United teammates on tour, while singling Jesse Lingard out for being the standout player.

Shaw has had to watch all of the games on the sidelines due to injury, which Jose Mourinho revealed will rule the left-back out until September.

Shaw is excited by United's forward players ahead of the new season

While he's been watching, the Red Devils have won four out of four so far and Shaw was quick to single Lingard out as his star performer, but is also excited by all of United's forward players ahead of the new season.

Speaking to MUTV about the tour so far, Shaw said "you look at the pace and skill we have up top" it's clear that it is very "frightening" indeed going forward into the new season.

Shaw continued to say that "when you look at Rom's goal against City" it shows how great a player he is while "Marcus has also been in great form" which shows that the club has a number of different options going forward which leaves them in good shape ahead of the new season.

Lingard has been United's best player on tour, claims Shaw

The left-back then went on to say that you also "can't forget Jesse" as for him Jesse has been "my standout player so far on his tour" as he has been consistently playing well as he is "always wiling to set up and and chip in with important goals" which is what every manager dreams of from a player of his calibre.

Lingard scored against Real Madrid in United's last game, while also consistently being a huge threat in the other games, so it clear that he features heavily in Mourinho's plans ahead of next season which means people will have to get used in him in the team.