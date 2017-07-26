Watford continue pursuit of Valencia defender Aymen Abdennour, confirms agent

Marco Silva is keen to bring 27-year-old Aymen Abdennour to the club and the player's agent has fuelled rumours of a move to Vicarage Road in recent days.

The Tunisian International’s agent has confirmed the two clubs are “in discussions” but that a deal to take Abdennour to Watford is some way off.

Abdelkader Jilani, the player’s agent told the Watford Observer that the clubs are talking but a deal is only a “possibility” at this stage. Negotiations between the clubs are expected to continue this week.

Experienced Operator

New Hornets boss Silva would be adding a player who is capped 54 times by his country and has played in the Champions League. Abdennour was part of the Monaco side who beat Arsenal at the Emirates in the Champions League in 2015. The Tunisian defender was linked with a summer move that year to Manchester United and Liverpool but joined Valencia on a five-year deal after a successful loan spell at the Mestalla.

Abdennour started well at the Mestalla but has since fallen down the pecking order and seems to be looking for a fresh start in Hertfordshire, having made just nine La Liga starts last season. Marco Silva already has Sebastian Prodl, Miguel Britos, Christian Kabesele, Craig Cathcart and Adrian Mariappa at his disposal in the heart of defence but clearly feels he is still short.

A Fresh Start

Despite his recent woes at Valencia, Francisco Orti, a Spanish sports journalist thinks a move to England could be a success.

“Aymen has done fantastically in Monaco, but not so well in Valencia. He has trouble keeping the ball, his passing is poor and he often loses it.

“But he is physically strong and excellent in the air, he could do well in the Premier League.”

Marco Silva will hope to get Abdennour on board and is likely to add to his squad further with a striker and wide man top of his wish list.