Euro 2017: Sara Doorsoun hails experience of first tournament

With a win over Russia in which they dominated but could only find goals from 12-yards, Germany passed through the group stages unbeaten to set-up a quarter-final encounter with Denmark. The day after the win we caught up with midfielder, Sara Doorsoun to talk about chances and her first tournament experience.

No easy games

Kicking the tournament off with a scoreless draw against Sweden, Germany survived a scare against Italy before overcoming Russia from the spot,

“I think every team is very good, it’s tough to play against them, we have to concentrate in every game, it’s a really good tournament.”

Having netted four goals so far many would be shocked to know that three of them have come from the spot, though it’s not for want of trying and Doorsoun admits that she’s not at all nervous as the team are creating and that’s one of the most important things,

“No, we create chances and that’s a good thing and on Saturday again I think we’ll create chances and score.”

When asked if she’d have rather been drawn against the Netherlands or Denmark, Doorsoun remained diplomatic, going back to the old standard that to be the best, you have to beat the best.

“I think if we want to win the tournament we have to beat every team and it doesn’t matter who you get.”

Call-up came as a surprise for Doorsoun

One of the less capped players in the team – with just eight caps to her name before departing for the tournament – Doorsoun wasn’t expecting to make the final cut from the expanded squad Steffi Jones picked for a lengthy training camp ahead of the Euros ,

“I didn’t expect it, I always give my best and see how far it goes. I’m happy to be part of this team and part of the 23 best Germany players. I’m proud and happy and I didn’t expect it but I always work hard for it.”

Never having had the pleasure of being selected for a major tournament before the 25-year-old is trying to soak it all in,

“It’s great, I was never at a tournament before and the experience is great, I try to enjoy every day, every game and everything, the hotel, the people, just take it all in.”

Still looking to grow and learn from those around her, whether they be on the same team or not, Doorsoun has her eyes wide open in the Netherlands,

“I want to be a better player, pick up experiences and I have the chance to be with the best players in Germany and see a lot of other teams and just look and focus to see how they play. And of course, to give my best to be part of this team.”