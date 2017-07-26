Euro 2017: Iceland 0-3 Austria - Commanding performance sees Austria top Group C

With their fate already sealed Iceland found themselves roundly beated by a determined Austria side who only had eyes on Euro 2017 progression.

Austria threaten early

Having already seen positive results from pressing high up the pitch Austria were on the offensive from the off, Nina Burger forcing Guðbjörg Gunnarsdóttir into a scrambling save in the early knockings. The wet and windy conditions making it less than perfect for the Djurgården number one who was able to jump on Sarah Zadrazil’s low effort.

Able to bring it away, Iceland still struggled against Austria. Das Team still employed a high tempo attack to work Gunnarsdóttir time and again. Red shirts were keen to link up and poke holes in the Icelandic defence.

Their persistence, helped out by the poor weather conditions saw the opening goal. Gunnarsdóttir’s failed half-claim, half-chested clearance gifted the ball to Zadrazil to fire home. The goal had been coming, Austria the dominant side from the off, but the nature was the surprise, Gunnarsdóttir one of the best on the pitch.

Quick-fire second

The second goal followed just before the break, brought about by another switch-off from the by-line. An unnecessary corner saw Zadrazil flick the ball on at the near post and Burger send the ball home.

The second-half took the same shape as the first, the traffic mostly one way, even when Iceland could get forward they looked toothless, Manuela Zinsberger alert but mostly unworked. Austria looked dangerous every time they got forward, though the team had considerably eased off of the pace.

With Austria sitting back a little, Iceland finally found the impetus to go forward, even with bodies getting forward and trying to find a consolation the Austria defence held firm.

With the game stretched in the dying minutes, Austria were still the only side to threaten, fresh legs doing little to help the Dóttirs. Even down into the last knockings of the game, Austria still found a way to add a third. L

aura Feiersinger’s neat back-post cross was sent goalwards by Nadine Prohasker. With Gunnarsdóttir unable to hold onto the ball it was an easy enough job for Stefanie Enzinger to wallop the loose ball into the back of the net from two yards.