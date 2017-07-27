José Mourinho: It's important for Man Utd to lose in pre-season

José Mourinho claimed, after Manchester United's 1-0 friendly defeat to FC Barcelona, that it's important for teams to suffer losses during pre-season ahead of the new season.

Man United had triumphed over four different opponents before facing Barcelona. Mourinho's men beat LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake and Manchester City in normal time before winning a shockingly bad penalty shootout against Real Madrid.

Neymar scored only goal as Man Utd beaten by Barcelona

A 31st-minute strike from Neymar, the Brazilian linked with Paris Saint-Germain who could become the most expensive footballer of all time, condemned United to their first defeat in the USA.

Mourinho told reporters after the game that, "it's very important to lose a match in pre-season."

"You don't like to lose but I think it's very important," the Portuguese admitted. "I think it would be very bad for us to leave the US without a defeat, playing against teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, it would be very bad to go home with just victories. So the defeat is good," he continued, without explanation.

"But I think in the game we did some very good things and we did bad things. The very good things are to keep and the bad things are to improve."

United now travel to Oslo and Dublin

United now travel to Norway where they'll play Valeranga IF in the capital, Oslo. That's the second country and sixth pre-season game for the Reds. The seventh of the so-called "Unmissable Tour" comes in Dublin, Ireland at the AVIVA Stadium against Sergio Romero's former-club Sampdoria.

Mourinho will be hoping that will give his side full preparation for the first competitive fixture of the season; a second clash with Real Madrid in two weeks, but this time in the UEFA Super Cup after the Reds' UEFA Europa League success last season and Real Madrid's second consecutive UEFA Champions League victory.

That will United's eighth game before the start of the Premier League season, when they'll play West Ham United on the opening weekend.