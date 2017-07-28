MK Dons 0-0 Leicester City: Languid pre-season affair ends in stalemate for Foxes' reserves

Leicester City continued to step-up their pre-season preparations with a 0-0 draw against MK Dons on Friday evening at Stadium:MK.

The Foxes struggled throughout on a soggy evening in Buckinghamshire and were unable to break down the stern League One side as they look to prepare for the Premier League opener against Arsenal in two weeks' time.

Team News

Robbie Nielsen made a few alterations to his side for the visit of his former side. Forwards Chuks Aneke and Robbie Muirhead were both sidelined through injury, whilst Peter Pawlett and Ethan Ebanks-Landell also sat-out.

Aaron Tshibola was given the nod following his loan move from Aston Villa on Thursday evening. Fellow loanee Ryan Seager was given the striking berth.

With the trip to Molinuex to face Wolverhampton Wanderers coming up on Saturday afternoon, Craig Shakespeare only took half of his Leicester City squad to Milton Keynes but there were a few notable names on the team-sheet. Demarai Gray and Ben Chilwell both returned to the fold following extended holidays after the U21 European Championships.

Leonardo Ulloa led the line for the former Premier League champions with Ahmed Musa consigned to the substitutes bench. Youngsters Darnell Johnson and Tom Lawrence also started the game.

Upson fancies his chances

It was Ulloa who had the first chance of the game to open the scoring. The Argentine latched onto a probing cross from Lawrence but his header looped over the bar.

Ben Hamer in the Leicester goal soon had some work to do. Ed Upson, combining well with Tshibola, unleashed a low drive from the edge of the area that was collected well by the 'keeper. He then produced another long-range effort but again his shot was stopped in its tracks by the former Charlton Athletic stopper.

Demarai Gray then collected a Tom Lawrence cross with his chest but his half volley was deflected over.

Little entertainment

Going into the second half, the game really failed to ignite into life. Ex-Everton striker Kieran Agard was presented with one of the best openings of the second period as he found space on the right-hand side of the penalty area. However, his shot went just inches wide of the far post.

The Dons continued to have the better of the chances as Ryan Seager's replacement, Brandon Thomas Asante, saw his low shot whistle wide of the goal.

The Foxes were not totally out of the contest though. Vincente Iborra showed some great skill to get beyond the home side's defence but his resulting shot was wayward.

Both sides continued to labour throughout the closing stages but neither were able to break the deadlock. Leicester's pre-season clashes continue with a trip to Molinuex on Saturday night.

Elsewhere, MK Dons now turn their attention to the EFL League One opener against Wigan Athletic on Saturday the 4th of August.