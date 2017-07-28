Euro 2017: Germany vs Denmark Preview - Can the Scandinavian side upset the holders?

On Saturday, Group B winners Germany face Group A runners-up Denmark in a highly anticipated quarter-final match up in the knockout stages of the European Championships.

Both sides have conceded only one goal so far in the competition, with Germany not quite reaching full throttle yet, whereas Denmark have exceeded expectations.

Form

Germany registered two wins and a draw in the group stages, topping their group with little threat. With four goals being scored and just one goal conceded, on paper it appears as though they've had a strong start to the tournament.

However, their performances have shown they have yet to get into full flow with expected wins against Italy and Russia, respectively. Three out of the four goals scored were from penalties - a statistic which proves their open play needs to improve.

Embed from Getty Images Germany thank fans after a 2-0 victory over Russia

Underdogs Denmark have started Euro 2017 in surprising and pleasing fashion, finishing on six points in Group A behind the home nation, Netherlands. Two 1-0 wins against Belgium and Norway shows the defensive and attacking forces the side possesses.

Wolfsburg's Pernille Harder has been a creative outlet; Germany will have to watch out for her closely if they want to keep Denmark quiet.

Head-to-Head

In a total of 21 previous meetings, Germany have taken the victory 12 times compared to Denmark's five. Though it's the Euro's specifically where Denmark have a better record over their opposition - winning three out of six meetings, compared to the German's two.

If history repeats itself, we could be in for a shock result. The last time Germany have lost in a knockout match for this tournament was against Denmark over two decades ago back in 1983, courtesy of a 3-1 scoreline.

The most recent meeting between the two sides resulted in a goalless stalemate in the 2013 Algarve Cup.

Expectations

A powerhouse in the women's game for years, Germany are the favourites going into the game. They already have nine European Championship titles to their name - with six of these being successive - demonstrating their experience at major tournaments, although many believing that 2017 won't be the year to add to this list.

Anything but a win will be massively disappointing for the holders, but it would certainly give way for a surprising finalist on Germany's side of the draw.

Being the penultimate FIFA ranked side still left in the tournament will result in no pressure being on Denmark. Italy's win against Sweden shows how an underdog spirit can cause an unlikely win - inspiration will be mustered from this to cause a similar shock.

Embed from Getty Images Denmark celebrate Katrine Veje's goal against Norway

Although a Denmark victory would arguably be the tournament's biggest upset, the result shouldn't be ruled out. Despite this being a hard task, it's definitely not an impossible one. Impressive, solid defensive performances have been matched by their direct style of attacking play, which could cause Germany problems.

The semi-finals: Who will the winner play next?

The winner of this match will play the of winner of the quarter final match between Austria and Spain (Group C winner vs Group D runner-up), which takes place on Sunday.

The semi-finals will take place on 3rd August, with times TBC.

Germany vs Denmark: 7:45 ko, Channel 4/Eurosport