Manchester City 3-0 Tottenham: Citizens end US tour with comfortable victory over Spurs

Manchester City brought down the curtain of their pre-season tour of America in some style, as they recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory over Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in Nashville.

The Citizens hit the ground running as John Stones opened the scoring in the tenth minute, Christian Eriksen, Gabriel Jesus and Danilo had some excellent chances throughout the rest of the period but failed to add to the scoreline.

Sergio Agüero had two excellent chances in the second period before Raheem Sterling made sure of the result with the second goal in the 72nd minute.

Victor Janssen had an excellent chance right at the death before Brahim Díaz's second goal in as many games rounded off an excellent performance in Nashville.

Making an excellent start

City's trip to America had been quite the mixed bag to begin with but where going into this clash off the back of a victory over Real Madrid, and they went at Mauricio Pochettino's side from the word go and made it count as they took the lead ten minutes in.

That wasn't before Spurs tested the waters just two minutes into the clash, Kieran Trippier's ball was over the head of Harry Kane but it landed at the feet of Dele Alli but before he could finish Ederson had rushed off his line and straight at his feet.

City then took their lead and it once again Kevin de Bruyne who was pulling the strings, the Belgian whipped in a pacy ball into the area which was deflected into the air and Stones was on hand to head home from ten yards out.

Searching for another

This overseas Premier League clash had proved to be entertaining thus far, and both sides had some excellent opportunities to add to the scoreline as the first period went on.

Eriksen went very close to getting Spurs back into the clash just before the half hour mark, the Dane's curling effort from 30 yards looked to be creeping in but Ederson did well to keep it out.

​Hugo Lloris was the hero towards the break as he produced two great saves in quick succession, the first came in 43rd minute as Jesus did well to take down the high ball and hit a low shot but the Frenchman did well from close-range.

He was at it again a minute as Danilo looked to get his first goal in a City shirt, the Brazilian looked to curl it into the corner but Lloris was at full-stretch to put it around the post.

City fans will have been baffled at how it wasn't to in first-half extra-time, De Bruyne split the Spurs defence as he laid it on a plate for Jesus but he somehow miscued the effort and it went out for a throw.

Doubling it up

It was a slow start to second period but Pep Guardiola looked to inject a bit of life into the clash with the introduction of Agüero, and the Argentine had two great chances after the hour mark in an attempt to add a second.

The first came in the 65th minute as the striker clattered the base of the post, Samir Nasri was on the follow-up which was blocked Agüero was there again but failed to get the shot away at the second bite of the cherry.

He was in again three minutes later as Ederson's big kick was into the feet of the striker, he did brilliantly to get into the area and cut inside Toby Alderweireld but once again he clattered the upright.

Sterling made sure of the result in the 72nd minute as he added City's second and it wasn't one to remember. Nasri did well to split the defence and Sterling nearly messed up but his scuffed effort somehow managed to make its way past Michel Vorm.

Rounding off the tour in style

It was a poor performance from Pochettino's side as the game was coming to an end, but they were handed one more opportunity to grab some redemption at the death.

It looked too easy for Janssen as he chipped it over substitute Arijanet Muric as he looked to hit it into a empty net, but the young goalkeeper did well to recover as he knocked the ball away from behind the striker.

Díaz had been one of the positives to come from the tour and the youngster added shine to his star with his second goal in as many games, it was a pinball in the Spurs box as Nasri's effort was blocked and Phil Foden's effort was saved by Vorm but Díaz made no mistake as he fired home from close-range.