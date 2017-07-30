Pep Guardiola delighted with Manchester City's pre-season tour form after Tottenham victory

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has shared his delight at his side's form on their pre-season tour of the United States, as the Citizens ended their tour in Nashville with a 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

so satisfied with their performances

The beginning to City's tour proved to be quite a mixed bag as they took on and were defeated by bitter rivals Manchester United, but turned that around in Los Angeles with a 4-1 win over current Champions League holders Real Madrid.

They came up against Spurs in Nashville and once again they put in a stellar performance, goals from; John Stones, Raheem Sterling and Brahim Díaz gave them their comfortable victory and Guardiola praised their overall performance across the Atlantic.

“I’m so happy for all of them involved,” he told mancity.com post-match. “Of course, the results are good for confidence and the way we did it, our performance is good."

“I’m so satisfied especially in the last two games," the coach happily stated. "No injuries, then we come back home, rest and prepare.”

Nasri has impressed his manager during pre-season.

Future is up to him

The trip to America did show City fans a lot of faces that they haven't seen for quite some time, with the likes of Eliaquim Mangala and Samir Nasri all getting a run out and the latter has impressed.

Nasri who spent last season on loan at Sevilla looked dangerous throughout the win over Spurs, but after the clash Guardiola stated Nasri's future at the Etihad Stadium will depend on him and his people.

The Spaniard acknowledged that the Citizens "have a lot of midfield players", but admitted that decision's like Nasri's are ones players must "take with their managers [representatives]".

Guardiola added that City "wanted to keep [Nasri] last pre-season but he decided to go to Sevilla" and also stated that "the past isn't important", perhaps opening the door to a return to the first-team for the Frenchman.

He concluded by commending Nasri's "spirit in the training sessions", hailing the winger's "ability to keep the ball in small spaces."