Scott McTominay: First Manchester United goal is the "best feeling in the world"

Manchester United youngster Scott McTominay has described his first senior goal for The Red Devils as the "best feeling in the world", as the 20-year-old was one of the scorers in the comfortable 3-0 win over Valerenga.

The best moment of my life

McTominay was one of the many positives that came from United's pre-season tour of America, with the youngster playing in the win over Real Madrid and impressing as it was his cross for Marouane Fellaini that the Belgian should of converted to win the clash in normal time.

The 20-year-old traveled to Oslo with the side to take on Valerenga and played half an hour in the clash at the Ullevaal Stadion, it proved to be a tough clash for The Red Devils who managed to break the deadlock through Fellaini before half-time before Romelu Lukaku added another after the restart.

McTominay added the third and final goal in the 70th minute to round off a comfortable victory, there is still one game to play in the midfielder's first senior pre-season with the clash against Sampdoria in Dublin and McTominay shared his delight at opening his United account.

"Coming over with the first team for a start and just playing games with them in pre-season," McTominay old manutd.com post-match. "And then obviously to get my first senior goal - it's the best feeling in the world."

"It’s the best moment of my life," the youngster stated. "So you just want more and more of this."

"This is what you work for every single day in training, dedicating yourself," McTominay added. "I’m just going to enjoy it now and push forward to do my best."

Feeling good to go

Manager José Mourinho and fans alike will have been impressed with their pre-season thus far winning five of their six games, one of the only concerns that came out of the trip across the pond was the fitness of star midfielder Ander Herrera.

The Spaniard seemed to pick up a nasty injury in the clash with Madrid, the midfielder was quickly substituted for McTominay having looked to pick up a knock in the hip or ribs on the touchline.

However despite some concern from Mourinho, Herrera was quickly back in the side playing the second-half in Oslo and he stated that he is fighting fit once again and looking towards the UEFA Super Cup with Madrid on August 8.

"I'm good," he told the press post-match in Oslo. "It was okay because [the knock] was not so painful, just a kick on my hip."

"The first two days I was really bad," the Spaniard admitted. "But now I’m better again and feel that I can play more than 45 minutes."

"I’m happy, but now we have to be ready for the UEFA Super Cup," Herrera concluded. "Which is another title to fight for."