Everton interested in West Ham United's Winston Reid

After stating he wants to sign defensive cover, it has emerged that Everton manager Ronald Koeman is interested in Winston Reid.

The 29-year-old West Ham United defender could be available for around £9 million pounds and would a perfect replacement for the injured Ramiro Funes Mori, who will be sidelined for the best part of nine months with a knee injury.

Everton have already signed Michael Keane for a club-record fee this summer but still want to add depth to their back line as they look to compete on a number of competitive fronts.

Reid has only just returned to pre-season training following a shin injury that required surgery earlier this summer but should be fit for the start of the Premier League season.

The New Zealander has come close to joining Everton in the past when Roberto Martínez attempted to sign Reid in January of 2015 as the defender’s contract only had six months to run.

Reid remained with the Hammers and renewed his contract for a further six-and-a-half-years.

An ageing back line

Everton are actively looking to get younger across their back four. Bringing in Keane was the first part of that youth movement but Ronald Koeman still wants to get younger at the back whilst retaining experience at a high level.

Club captain Phil Jagielka will be 35 at the end of August and has become a rotation option for the Blues. Ashley Williams, the most likely candidate to partner Keane at the back, will be 33 by the time Everton travel to Chelsea.

Leighton Baines, 32, is still a key contributor but the Blues will have to start looking for his long-term replacement sooner rather than later.

Reid may be approaching the peak of his career at 29 but would still represent a significant drop in Everton’s average age at the back.

The New Zealand captain knows the Premier League and has ventured into the Europa League with the Hammers and during his time with FC Midtjylland. He ticks all the boxes for Koeman and co.

Other transfer news

Everton have also been linked with a move for Lazio defender Wesley Hoedt. The Dutch centre half, 23, is being tipped to replace Virgil Van Dijk at Southampton if his move to Liverpool goes through but Koeman is also interested.

Mauricio Lemos also remains a target for the Blues. The Las Palmas defender had been seen as a back-up option if Everton were unable to secure Michael Keane from Burnley but following a club-record move for Keane, Lemos, 21, has moved down the pecking order in terms of interest.

In terms of departures, Aaron Lennon is being targeted by Watford as he enters the final year of his Everton contract. Lennon, 30, has become a bit part player for the Blues and could be free to leave for a nominal fee.