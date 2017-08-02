Phil Jagielka pens Everton contract extension until 2019

Phil Jagielka has penned a contract extension with Everton that will keep him at Goodison Park until the summer of 2019.

Since joining from Sheffield United in 2007, Jagielka has made close to 350 appearances for the Blues and has been a mainstay on the Everton team sheet.

The 34-year-old defender and captain may no longer be the first name on the team sheet for the Blues but he is a key leader in the dressing room and can still offer something to Everton.

Despite being linked with a move away from Merseyside last January, Jagielka regained his place in the squad and ended the season with a handful of goals to his name.

He will be looking to capture the apparent open spot next to summer signing Michael Keane in Ronald Koeman's team.

Jagielka had been linked with a transfer away this summer but Koeman’s squad is light on defenders due to long-term injuries of Seamus Coleman and Ramiro Funes Mori.

The Blues are still looking for a versatile defender that can cover centrally and at left-back, with Lazio’s Wesley Hoedt and West Ham United’s Winston Reid both being coveted.

Captain Jags determined to win silverware

Despite being at Everton for a decade, Jagielka is yet to taste the success of winning a trophy in royal blue.

The Blues captain is looking to change that fact and hopes that this current crop of players is finally the squad to break his and Everton’s silverware drought.

Speaking to EvertonFC.Com, Jagielka said: “It has been a fantastic time here but, hopefully, we will create some more special memories in the next two years and I can look back on my time at Everton with a smile on my face.”

Jagielka will be due an Everton testimonial at some point in the future and says it was an easy decision to sign a new contract.

He added: “It is always nice to have the potential of an extra year with the Club - and it did not take too long for me to decide to sign. I was delighted to do so and I am looking forward to the journey over the next two years.”

Koeman: Jagielka still an important player

Keeping around experienced players to mix with his new youthful signings is somewhat of a priority for Koeman.

Whilst he and Director of Football Steve Walsh are actively looking to sign younger players for the Everton squad, they want to retain players who know what it means to play for the Blues.

Speaking to EvertonFC.Com, Koeman said: “Phil is a natural captain and his continued level of fitness contributes also to him being a really important player for us.”

He added: "The fact that he has been an Everton player for a decade now underlines his character and why he is a player admired by many people, and also by the manager."