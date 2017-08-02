Harry Redknapp says Huddersfield Town's transfer activity is admirable

Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp is impressed with the business already done by Huddersfield Town in the summer transfer window but feels that the Terriers are one of several clubs who will struggle to stay up this season.

Comparing Town to Newcastle United in his Sun on Sunday column, Redknapp stated: "To stay up this year, more than in any other years, it is going to be about spending on quality and numbers to get you through."

He declared that due to Newcastle's "size and potential" they have had "a worryingly quiet window" and added: "​But they seem to get it at Huddersfield. If they are going back down they are making sure it won't be without trying everything possible to survive"

The Birmingham manager noted that David Wagner and co. "have already spent money on 10 players" which he said was "double the number that have arrived at Newcastle."

Redknapp continued: "You have to admire how such a small club [Huddersfield] is pushing the boat out. But it is not mission impossible - as Sean Dyche proved at Burnley."