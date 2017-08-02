Harry Redknapp says Huddersfield Town's transfer activity is admirable

Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp is impressed with the business already done by Huddersfield Town in the summer transfer window but feels that the Terriers are one of several clubs who will struggle to stay up this season.

Comparing Town to Newcastle United in his Sun on Sunday column, Redknapp stated: "To stay up this year, more than in any other years, it is going to be about spending on quality and numbers to get you through."

He declared that due to Newcastle's "size and potential" they have had "a worryingly quiet window" and added: "​But they seem to get it at Huddersfield. If they are going back down they are making sure it won't be without trying everything possible to survive"

The Birmingham manager noted that David Wagner and co. "have already spent money on 10 players" which he said was "double the number that have arrived at Newcastle."

Redknapp continued: "You have to admire how such a small club [Huddersfield] is pushing the boat out. But it is not mission impossible - as Sean Dyche proved at Burnley."

Can Town beat the drop?

Redknapp is not alone in suggesting the Terriers are one of the favourites for relegation from the Premier League in their first season. Indeed, most of the bookmakers have Huddersfield as favourites for relegation.

Town fans will not be worried or even concerned about this, after all, the Terriers were favourites to be relegated from the Championship last season, and went on - incredibly - to earn promotion via the play-offs on a shoestring budget.

Yes, their top-flight campaign will be difficult, with finances making it more of a level playing field than ever - increasing the competition among the 20 teams.

But Town have already brought in several strikers and defenders and are also said to have their eyes on other players, including several more forwards, before the transfer window closes as they look to prepare themselves for a tough campaign.

Huddersfield Town are doing everything they can to obtain the players they need to remain in the Premier League, and they will hope to prove Redknapp - and their many other doubters - wrong again.