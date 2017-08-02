Huddersfield leading the race to sign Croatian forward Ante Rebić

Huddersfield Town are favourites to sign Fiorentina striker Ante Rebić.

The Croatian international reportedly flew to England at the weekend to finalise arrangements for a move to the John Smith's Stadium.

The Terriers are not the only club interested, but appear to be willing to pay the Serie A outfit's £4 million price tag.

Fellow Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion are also interested in Rebić, so it promises to be an interesting few days to see who he signs for, if anyone at all.

The 23-year-old forward joined the Italian club back in 2013, but has actually spent most of that time out on loan to other clubs. Rebić is looking for a club that will give him more playing time, as he has only made eight appearances with La Viola.