Juan Mata strikes late to hand Manchester United victory in final pre-season friendly

Thanks for joining Vavel UK for this pre-season friendly. Manchester United have closed out their summer with a 2-1 win against Sampdoria, and their attention now turns to Zinedine Zidane's Galacticos in Macedonia. The Reds have been in good form throughout their seven games, especially against the bigger sides - including a win against Real Madrid on penalties - and they're certainly well prepared ahead of the Super Cup.

Much better first half from United, the new signings have settled into the team very well and it promises to be an excellent season ahead for José Mourinho's side. Nemanja Matić had a brilliant first half and dominated the midfield during his first 45 minutes in a United shirt, that gave Paul Pogba more freedom going forward. Henrikh Mkhitaryan had a great game, and the Armenian has been one of the positive figures during pre-season, the whole side look sharp ahead of that important Super Cup match with Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

FULL-TIME: Manchester United 2 (Mkhitaryan, '10, Mata, '81) Sampdoria 1 (Praet, '63) - The Reds have ended their pre-season campaign with a win and go into the UEFA Super Cup match with Real Madrid with high hopes of a trophy to begin the 2017-18 season. The Italians levelled just after the hour mark through Dennis Praet, but Juan Mata's strike nine minutes from the end ensures United close out the summer with a win.

90' Three minutes of additional time to be played, can United see out the remaining minutes to end their pre-season on a high?

87' CHANCE!! Corner makes its way to Herrera on the edge of the box, the Spaniard strikes goal wards and draws a fantastic save from Tozzo, who has just came on the pitch. Ball makes its way to Rashford, whose shot is well saved by the Sampdoria 'keeper.

86' Sampdoria make three more changes; Fabio Quagliarella, Christian Puggioni and Matías Silvestre come off in place of Dawid Kownacki, Andrea Tozzo and Leonardo Capezzi.

​81' GOOOAAALLLLL!!! Manchester United 2 Sampdoria 1 - Martial showing his capabilities out wide, steps over the ball, plays the ball across to Mata, who is lurking just inside the area, and the Spaniard curls home to put the Reds back ahead in the game.

80' Brilliant work by Martial, he digs out a cross to the back post, Herrera attacks the ball and heads back across goal, but the 'keeper is alert and pounces on the ball.

76' United also make four changes with just under 15 minutes to go; David De Gea, Viktor Lindelöf, Chris Smalling and Matteo Darmian coming off for Joel Pereira, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe.

75' Four changes for Sampdoria; Bartosz Bereszyński, Filip Djuričić, Federico Bonazzoli and Valerio Verre coming on in place of Jacopo Sala, Édgar Barreto, Gianluca Caprari and Dennis Praet.

73' Lucas Torreira is the latest player to receive a yellow card, Ander Herrera would have been away and with acres of space to run into if the Uruguayan didn't drag him to the floor.

70' Free-kick for United, Herrera runs over the ball and Mata curls at goal, the effort goes straight through the wall, but Puggioni gathers.

65' United look to hit back straight away, Martial's cross is just too high for Fellaini - the Reds will be looking to kick on now.

63' GOOOAAALLLL!! Manchester United 1 Sampdoria 1 - United have a goal ruled out at one end, and Sampdoria break to the other end and find an equaliser. The ball is played back to the edge of the area, and Dennis Praet side-foots past De Gea.

62' First real chance of the second-half and United have the ball in the back of the net, but it's ruled out for offside. Valencia's cross is taken down by Fellaini in the area and helped on to Herrera, who strikes into the roof of the net, but the goal is ruled out.

60' Double substitution for Man United; Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford come on in place of Daley Blind and Romelu Lukaku. Looks like United have gone to a back four now of Valencia, Smalling, Lindelöf and Darmian.

58' Smalling booked for a challenge, Fellaini's incident on Caprari looked more of a booking mind. Game is really stop-start, has been throughout the first 10-15 minutes of the second-half, really scrappy.

50' Lively start to the second half by both sides, at the moment, it's fairly comfortable for United, but it's still only 1-0, and in any game that's certainly not a comfortable scoreline.

46' This must be the loudest PA system in the world, here are the United half-time substitutes - Andreas Pereira, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Nemanja Matić and Paul Pogba make way for Ander Herrera, Juan Mata, Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini respectively.

46' United make a few changes, we'll bring you them once we work out who has made way for them, United get the second-half underway.

HALF-TIME: Manchester United lead Sampdoria by one goal at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin thanks to Henrikh Mkhitaryan's header early in the game. José Mourinho's side could have extended their lead with a number of chances throughout the first 45 minutes, but they've looked dangerous. Matić has been outstanding, and there will probably be a fair few changes at the break.

42' Free-kick is swung into the United penalty area, ball comes at Lindelöf at some pace, it hits his knee and goes just wide of the post, and out for a corner.

38' Matić comes across and sweeps the ball out of play, looks like he's hit someone on the front row, but she's got a smile on her face after the Serbian comes over to console her to see if she's okay. Fantastic play from him though, fantastic footballing brain to read the play and come across to stop the attack before it even begun. Lets not forget that this is Matić's first pre-season game, he's fitted into the team well and has looked really sharp.

36' CHANCE!! More great build-up by the Reds, Valencia's cross is headed on by Mkhitaryan, but wide. The cross was a little bit too high for the Armenian international.

35' Matić is showing exactly why he was on top of United's want list this summer. He's been controlling that midfield from the very start, the physical presence he's got is something that the Reds have missed in recent seasons.

32' United fans must be excited about the new season, some of the football that they're playing is delightful, and easy on the eye. Paul Pogba's cross is pushed away by Puggoini before Lukaku could pound, however, the forward was offside.

30' Half an hour gone here at the Aviva Stadium, and United have been, by far, the better of the two sides. They took the lead on 10 minutes through Mkhitaryan's header, and have gone on to have a few more chances from that. The two wing backs - Valencia and Darmian - are having a field day against the Sampdoria full-backs.

25' Just past the midway stage of the first-half, and it's been one of the best games United have had during pre-season. They had a fantastic first half against City and Madrid, but they've looked fluent going forward and really dangerous.

24' CHANCE!! Valencia with a ball over the top of the full-back, Romelu Lukaku gathers the ball, takes his marker on and curls at goal, the ball goes inches wide of the post, referee awards a corner, must have been a slight deflection on the cross. I've been really impressed with Lukaku in the handful of games he's player mind, promises to have a great season for United.

22' SAVE!! What a turn of pace from Valencia, who knocks the ball past his marker and leaves him behind. Delightful cross into the area, Mkhitaryan guides a header goalwards and Tozzo pulls off a fantastic stop to keep the game at 1-0.

20' Didn't realise at the time, but De Get was actually booked for handling the ball, madness! United played a high line here in Dublin, pressing Sampdoria inside their own half, the Italians are struggling to build up an attack.

15' CHANCE!! Ball over the top allows Quagliarella to burst through, he holds off his marker and gets tries to lob De Gea from a good 25/30-yards out, ball goes wide, but it isn't a bad attempt from the Italian.

12' Ball over the top from midfield, just out of the reach of Lukaku. Just looking back at that counter attack, and it was something of real beauty. Blind must be relieved that back-pass didn't go in, and the fact Sampdoria didn't make the most from it. What a save from De Gea though, to stop the initial pass from going into the net, he couldn't have done anything else.

10' GOOOAAAAAALLLLLL!!! Manchester United 1 Sampdoria 0 - United break out from the back, Antonio Valencia carries the ball past midfield and switches play out to Matteo Darmian. The full-back crosses into the area and Henrikh Mkhitaryan heads home from close range, what a sublime break forward from José Mourinho's side. Sampdoria had a great chance to score at one end, and they find themselves behind within seconds after the free-kick was taken.

9' So many players on the line, the free-kick was blocked and United break with pace.

7' Moment of madness from Daley Blind, who drills a pass back to goal - David De Gea has to scramble across his goalline and pluck the ball away. Referee penalises the Reds for a back-pass, free-kick to Sampdoria on the six-yard line, the whole United team are on the line.

1' Early indications are that United are going with a back three, with Valencia and Darmian playing as wing backs. Lukaku is up top as a lone striker, but Mkhitaryan is directly behind him playing the number 10 role. Matić is a big figure in the centre of the park, he played a decisive role in Chelsea's title winning season last term.

KICK-OFF: Sampdoria get the game underway here at the Aviva Stadium, interesting from the Italian outfit, they're lined up in a 1-1-8 formation.

Sampdoria Starting XI to face Manchester United: Puggioni, Sala, Barreto, Caprari, Linetty, Praet, Regini, Pavlović, Silvestre, Quagliarella, Torreria

Manchester United Starting XI to face Sampdoria: De Gea, Lindelöf, Smalling, Blind, Valencia, Matić, A.Pereira, Pogba, Darmian, Mkhitaryan, Lukaku

19:42 HERE COME THE TEAMS!!! United are in action one final time this pre-season, they're looking to build up some more momentum ahead of Tuesday's UEFA Super Cup match. Antonio Valencia wearing the captains armband tonight.

19:40 The two sides are in the tunnel waiting, Sampdoria in their away kit, and United are in their home kit. Mourinho has just told MUTV that new-signing Matić will play 45 minutes tonight.

19:40 United's summer spending has reached £145m, and Metro have quoted Mourinho, saying that he wants to bring in three more signings before the transfer window closes. Inter Milan's Ivan Perisić has been linked with a move to Old Trafford all summer, while Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier was linked on Tuesday.

19:30 The two sides should be emerging from the tunnel within the next 10 minutes, it's Manchester United's final pre-season friendly tonight, and the atmosphere at the Aviva Stadium is electric - a full-house is expected tonight, seven years since the Reds were last here in Dublin.

19:20 TEAM NEWS | Sampdoria Substitutes: Tozzo, Simić, Dodô, Djuricić, Alvarez, Verre, Leverbe, Bereszynski, Capezzi, Murru, Bonazzoli, Kownacki

19:20 TEAM NEWS | Sampdoria Starting XI vs Manchester United: Puggioni, Sala, Barreto, Caprari, Linetty, Praet, Regini, Pavlović, Silvestre, Quagliarella, Torreria

18:55 Looks like United will be playing 3-5-2, with Valencia and Darmian playing as wing backs. Will be very interesting to see how Matić gets on tonight, and how well he links up with the front two - so to speak. I've been impressed with Lukaku in pre-season, hopefully he can bag a goal tonight ahead of that Super Cup game against Real Madrid.

18:47 TEAM NEWS | Manchester United Substitutes: J.Pereira, Bailly, Fosu-Mensah, Jones, Tuanzebe, Herrera, Carrick, Fellaini, McTominay, Mata, Martial, Rashford

18:45 TEAM NEWS | Manchester United Starting XI vs Sampdoria: De Gea, Lindelöf, Smalling, Blind, Valencia, Matić, A.Pereira, Pogba, Darmian, Mkhitaryan, Lukaku

16:00 Kick-off is at 19:45 for UK viewers, and the game is being streamed live on MUTV. Stay with us for more build up ahead of Manchester United's final pre-season game of the summer, with the Reds taking on Sampdoria for the very first time.

We'll now turn our attention to the team news for tonight's match in Dublin. Matić is eligible to make is debut after the Serbian completed his transfer on Monday, while Juan Mata and Ander Herrera, who returned from injury against Vålerenga, will be looking to get minutes under their belts ahead of the Super Cup. Luke Shaw, Ashley Young and Marcos Rojo all remain on the sideline with long-term injuries.

United's opponents tonight, Sampdoria, finished 10th in Serie A last term and are set to play their sixth-successive season in Italy's top division this coming season. There are some well-known faces in the squad for tonight's game, with Ricky Alvarez and Filip Duricic both having loan spells with Championship side Sunderland and Premier League outfit Southampton respectively in recent seasons. Italy international Fabio Quagliarella joined Sampdoria last year, and this is the first time that the sides have met.

The Serbian midfielder spoke of his delight at being reunited with former his former boss."I am very happy because we will again together," the 28-year-old said. "He is a great coach, and, when I worked with him before, he always took the best from me. I improve if I work with him, so I am very happy to be with him again, especially in this great club. When the coach wants you to come to the club, it gives you more motivation, more possibility and I will try to, not try, I will, for sure, give my best to show that I deserve to be in this club and part of this group."

Matić said the decision to join the Reds was "very easy" because of Mourinho, he told MUTV: "Manchester [United] is one of the biggest clubs in the world." But stressed that his "wish was to train with José, and of course, when you have a coach like him and a club like Manchester [United], you don't need to think a lot, so my decision was very easy."

Speaking of the signing, Mourinho told manutd.com: "Nemanja is a Manchester United player and a Jose Mourinho player," Mourinho told manutd.com on signing Matić. "He represents everything we want in a footballer; loyalty, consistency, ambition, team player. I would like to thank him for his desire to join us because without that," the coach stated. "It would be impossible to have him here. I am sure our players and supporters will love him, a big welcome to our new number 31."

Since the game in Norway, United have completed the signing of defensive midfielder Nemanja Matić from Chelsea on a three-year-deal. The deal is believed to be worth around £40m, and the Serbian international becomes Mourinho's third signing of the summer. Defender Victor Lindelöf and striker Romelu Lukaku from Benfica and Everton respectively.

A few of the reserve team players have been handed game time during pre-season this summer, and McTominay opened his goal-scoring account against Vålerenga on Sunday evening. The youngster spoke to manutd.com about the whole experience. "Coming over with the first team for a start and just playing games with them in pre-season," he said. "And then obviously to get my first senior goal - it's the best feeling in the world. It’s the best moment of my life, so you just want more and more of this. This is what you work for every single day in training, dedicating yourself," McTominay added. "I’m just going to enjoy it now and push forward to do my best."

This is the last pre-season friendly before the UEFA Super Cup, where Mourinho's side will take on Real Madrid on August 8 in Skopje, Macedonia. All eyes are on that fixture with the Galacticos, but the Reds have Sampdoria in Dublin tonight, and the game will, no doubt, be used to get more minutes into the players and to try build up some momentum.

United were last in action a few days ago, when they took on Vålerenga in Norway, with José Mourinho's side coming away with a 3-0 victory. Marouane Fellaini put the Reds ahead minute before half-time, while Romelu Lukaku added a second two minutes after the restart. Youngster Scott McTominay added a third on 70 minutes.

