Danny Williams declares Stuttgart draw one of the "hardest" pre season games

In their sixth pre-season friendly so far, Huddersfield Town drew 3-3 with Stuttgart.

Newly signed Midfielder Danny Williams reflected on the hard fought draw with VfB Stuttgart during the pre season preparations. The Terriers were 2-0 down at half-time but eventually pulled the match back level to end as a 3-3 draw against the Bundesliga team. Huddersfield also faced playing in temperatures of around 33 degrees.

Out in the heat of Austria, the Terriers have used time to have a pre season training camp, to bond the new players, and to effectively fight for their position in the starting line up for the first Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

What did Williams say?

The ex Reading player stated "It was one of the hardest pre-season games I have ever played in, I could feel the heat on the pitch,”

"Credit to Stuttgart, they played very well and made it difficult for us and I think we deserved to be 2-0 down at half-time."

He continued to say that “we had tired legs against opposition who were very good at keeping the ball and making it very hard for us.”

“But the manager wants us to be pushed to the limit all the time whether it be with double-training or in games.”



​​Town were facing a loss to the Bundesliga team, when at 67 mins in the terriers were 3-1 down, however goals from Collin Quaner and Sean Scannell levelled the match. In the heat of the match Town boss played different teams in each half, enabling him to see how they all interacted together and to give him some ideas on who to select for the Palace match.

Williams declared that the friendly match was one of the hardest pre season matches he had ever taken part in. The tough, terrier spirit came through in the match with the midfielder doing his part to make sure that David Wagner has a difficult decision on his hands for the start of the Premier League season. The new signing also stated that "Everyone wants to be in the team for the start of the season – if you don't want to be then there is something wrong with you

“We all want to play in the club's first game in the Premier League but we know we all have to perform individually as well as a team.”

​With a very tough match behind them, which included the strong come back, Town's preparations are well on the way for the new season.