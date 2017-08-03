Euro 2017: Semi-final Review

The semi-finals of the UEFA European Championships didn't fail to live up to its high expectations, with penalties and an emphatic victory being the stories of the two stark contrast semi-final matches.

Netherlands and Denmark are the two last surviving teams left in the competition. They face each other in the final which commences on Sunday 6 August. 

Denmark (3) 0-0 (0) Austria: Penalties decide Danes as winners

The first semi-final match began at the Rat Verlegh Stadion as major tournament debutants, Austria, looked to beat Denmark, another surprising semi-finalist in a match where both nations had already exceeded expectations. 

90 minutes of normal playing time and 30 minutes of extra time wasn't enough to separate the two sides, as a penalty shoot-out had to determine the victor.

A slow and nervy start to the game failed to create an opening for either side. Similar to previous matches, Austria sat back, allowing their opposition to have plenty of possession but not enabling them to penetrate to cause any real threat. 

The best chance of the half - and arguably the match - came courtesy of a penalty to the Austrians after Maja Kildemoes' handball. Sarah Puntigam, the scorer of the winning penalty in Austria's quarter-final match against Spain, stepped up to the penalty spot, but her shot skyrocketed over the crossbar. 

Unable to reach full throttle, both sides had some half chances but generally didn't create a challenge for either Stina Lykke Petersen or Manuela Zinsberger between the posts. 

As extra-time got started, Austria and Denmark came out of their shells. The game became much more open with both sides having the do-or-die attitude, creating an exciting 30 minutes, but with once again, no goals.

 