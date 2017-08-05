Wolverhapton Wanderers 1-0 Middlesbrough: Espírito Santo beats Monk in Championship opener

Daniel Ayala’s first half error was the difference between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Middlesbrough, as Nuno Espírito Santo overcame Garry Monk in a battle of the new managers.

Brazilian striker Leo Bonatini scored the only goal of the game when Ayala’s pass in the 33rd minute set up the forward, who calmly slotted the ball past goalkeeper Darren Randolph.

Overall, Espírito Santo, who arrived from Porto in June, will have been impressed by his side’s organisation and resilience against the Championship's promotion favourites.

Despite being the highest spenders over the summer, Boro didn’t live up to their early season hype.