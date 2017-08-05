Denis Irwin backs Paul Pogba for storming season at Manchester United

Former Manchester United defender Denis Irwin is backing Paul Pogba to be a powerful presence for United this upcoming season and is backing him to inspire a Premier League title bid.

Jose Mourinho's men only managed a sixth-place finish last season which disappointed a lot of people but it is expected that the club will put up a much stronger challenge for the crown in the 2017-18 season.

Pogba will be a powerful player for United this upcoming season, claims Irwin

The club though will need Pogba to show his true quality in the upcoming season and that is something that Irwin believes will happen as he has now settled at the club after being under pressure last season to perform giving his price tag.

Speaking to MUTV, Irwin said "I expect Paul Pogba to be a powerful player" for United this year as he has the quality to take the team to the next level.

Irwin continued to say that he also expects "Manchester United to challenge for the title" this season but the key thing is that "more consistency is needed" as that was seriously lacking last season and it cost the team.

The former defender added that "last season there was an over reliance on Zlatan" but this year he is certain that "Rashford, I think, will score more goals" and alongside Romelu Lukaku United will have good firepower this season especially if Pogba can assist the forward players.

Pogba will be hoping to take his good pre-season form into the new season

Despite not being at his best last season for United, Pogba still managed to score nine goals in all competitions which isn't bad for him and he was also very unlucky at times as he hit the woodwork on nine different occasions.

Now that he has settled though and along with playing with his best friend Lukaku, Pogba will want to improve his statistics and will want to continue his good form from pre-season into the new season and help the team be up their at the end of the season for all of the big honours.