Arsenal 2017/18 Season Preview: A quest to rejoin the top four

Arsenal go into the new 2017/18 campaign with the task of getting themselves back into the top four after a hugely disappointing season last time out. 

The Gunners achieved a record FA Cup victory, but missed out on Champions League football for the first time since Arsene Wenger took over at the North London side. Therefore the focus point this season must be getting back among Europe's elite.

However fans will be hoping that this season is much more than that, with a sustained Premier League title challenge being the thing everyone wants.

Wenger still at the club

The Arsenal manager's unresolved future last season had a terrible impact on his side's end to the Premier League campaign. The Gunners fell away badly, as they so often do, but never has there been so much negativity towards the Frenchman. 

It was crucial that the club sorted out whether he was staying or not, and the answer to that was revealed when he signed a new two year deal back in May.

With Wenger's new contract there will have to be a new direction and focus. Ivan Gazidis uttered the words for a 'catalyst for change' but as the summer has passed by, change has been far and few between. The Gunners stubborn manager is still at the helm and there hasn't been enough during pre-season to suggest much will be different. 

As usual Arsenal have found themselves at the centre of rumours surrounding their best players leaving, but as the window moves on it still doesn't look as though Mesut Ozil, and most importantly Alexis Sanchez, will be leaving.

The decision to risk losing them on a free next summer does represent a change of policy though, something which is different from the past when Wenger let the likes of Robin van Persie, Cesc Fabregas and Samir Nasri depart when their contracts were winding down.

Despite the possibility of letting them leave next summer, the fact that Ozil and Sanchez appear to be staying will be a huge boost in terms of a potential title challenge, and that is what Arsenal must aim for this season as they enter another season under Wenger's guidance. 