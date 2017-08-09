Huddersfield Town 2017/18 Season Preview: Can Terriers achieve the impossible again to survive?

After dramatically clinching promotion through the Championship play-offs last season, Huddersfield Town are set for their first ever season in the Premier League, and it goes without saying that everybody associated with the club, can't wait to get things going in their first game in the big time, at Selhust Park, on Saturday afternoon.

A dramatic promotion against all the odds

As the 2016/17 Championship season kicked off just over one year ago, few people would've expected the Terriers to clinch promotion to the Premier League, however after a season in which they were consistently, however much unexpectedly, chasing Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion, David Wagner's men sealed a play-off place, before beating Sheffield Wednesday to set up a highly anticipated final vs Reading at Wembley.

After a nervy 120 minutes for both sets of fans, it all went down to penalties, and after Danny Ward's dramatic winner from the spot, it was official, Huddersfield Town were in the Premier League.

The Terriers celebrating their promotion at Wembley in May.





A busy summer in the transfer market

It has been a summer of many ins and outs at the John Smith's stadium; with 16 players arriving at the club for almost £39,000,000, as well as many players wither leaving on loan or being released by the club.

The biggest transfer of all for the club is the arrival of all is Steve Mounié from Ligue 1 side Montpellier for £11,700,000, adding fire power you believe Wagner's side would need if they're going to have a successful first season in England's top flight.

New signing Steve Mounié in pre-season action.

One thing that goes without saying is that with the amount of players being brought in, as well as the amount of players already in the squad, the Terriers certainly have a lot of depth, and should be able to cope when they inevitably start to get injuries later on in the season.

The big question-mark surrounding Huddersfield's signings is to whether or not they are good enough to cut it in the big time, with an average age of just 24 from the players that have been brought in by Wagner, there is very little Premier League experience. Are Huddersfield Town's additions high enough quality for the Premier League? Their fans will certainly be hoping so.

What can Huddersfield Town fans expect from their club this season?

After a Championship season in which David Wagner's men surprised many by clinching promotion to the Premier League, it makes it hard to write the Terriers off, despite arguably having one of the weakest squads in the top flight.

The first and most important goal for everybody at Huddersfield will firstly be to avoid relegation; the bookmakers have them down as the favourites to return to the Championship after just one season, so being out of the bottom three come May would be seen as a huge success in the clubs first season at the highest level.

However after surprising many in the Championship, who's to say they couldn't raise even more eyebrows in the Premier League? Wagner's first aim will unquestionably be to hit that 40 point mark, and after that any more points they pick up will be a huge bonus.